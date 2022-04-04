The potential of graphene represents a competitive advantage for many of the companies operating in the strategic sectors of Italy, not just Oil & Gas

Grafysorber technology from Directa Plusa leading Italian company in the production of products based on graphene in Italy it has been authorized by the EPA, the United States Environmental Protection Agency, for use in all hydrocarbon recovery processes. The news comes in a context, that of energy crisis and the high price of fuels, in which also the possibility of recovering the Petroleum lost in industrial processes can represent a significant economic and environmental value.

The Grafysorber productwhich is the first intermediate for the production of graphene G + is made with physical processes only, (very high temperature) and without the use of chemical additives, it has a selective absorbing capacity with respect to the hydrocarbons present in water and allows its subsequent recovery, not only in the case of accidental spills into the sea, but also within industrial processes.

After years of experimentation Grafysorber has reached the marketing stage and there are the first results on an industrial scale in Romania where Directa Plus collaborates on this aspect with the leading operator in the sector in the country. During 2021, 7,000 tons of oil were recovered, equivalent to 124,600 barrels, which at today’s price and current exchange rate are worth almost 12 million euros.

The decision of the EPA, which follows the presentation of Grafysorber to the EPA itself and to the California Natural Resource Agency, it opens up the US market in which annual oil consumption is equal to 7.2 billion barrels. The use in American industrial plants could represent an economic opportunity for operators in the oil sector.

Even in Italy, where the annual oil consumption is 475 million barrels, the possibility of recovering the oil dispersed in the production processes represents an opportunity for savings from an economic point of view and protection for the environment. It is therefore a strategic asset for the country especially in consideration of the fact that this technology, unlike graphene produced with other methods, is sustainable.

“The recovery of hydrocarbons it represents an opportunity both from an economic and an environmental point of view – he explains Julius Caesarusfounder and CEO of Directa Plus – and the EPA’s decision, in addition to opening up a new market for us, represents a recognition of the quality of our work and Italian excellence in the study and development of solutions based on nanotechnologies and in particular on graphene, a material discovered only in 2004 and on which we moved immediately. ”

The potential of graphene they represent a competitive advantage for many of the companies operating in Italy’s strategic sectors, not just Oil & Gas. Graphene in fact has fire retardant properties, which represent an advantage in the production of batteries and paints, it has the ability to disperse heat, a characteristic that finds application in sportswear but also in professional clothing, think of the uniforms of firefighters or air force pilots. It also has antibacterial and antiviral capabilities that have even found application in masks marketed during the pandemic.

There Grafysorber solution it also has the advantage of not necessarily requiring to be built and transported from the Lomazzo office in Italy. Directa Plus has in fact developed a mobile production unit that can be brought close to the intended place of use of Grafysorber, so as to guarantee all the quantity of material necessary, avoiding the transport of the finished product. And this is also sustainability since the production unit moves once rather than filling containers of Grafysorber® which is an extremely light material.

Directa Plus is one of the largest producers and suppliers of graphene-based products for the consumer and industrial markets with 72 patents. The graphene-based products of Directa Plus, identified by the G + (Graphene Plus) brand, are chemical-free, made in a sustainable way and certified safe for users. Graphene Plus has applications in five different sectors: smart textiles, environmental solutions, elastomers, composite materials, new generation batteries (lithium-sulfur).



