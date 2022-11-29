Russian scientists have developed a fast method to find the most suitable virus capable of destroying a pathogenic bacterium – a bacteriophage. Now they are used to combat microbes resistant to antibiotics. To understand how a particular phage interacts with a particular bacterium in a patient’s body, today you need to conduct a study that takes at least 12 hours. A test from Russian scientists selects the desired virus in one minute.

The number of antibiotic-resistant bacteria is increasing every year. Pharmacists are constantly inventing new types of drugs, but microbes mutate and become resistant to the latest drugs. It is impossible to stop this process.

In the absence of effective drugs, bacteriophages can be used. In nature, you can find phage against any bacterium. But each virus is able to destroy only a certain type of bacteria, but not affect other microbes.

Russian scientists have created nanosensors, consisting of the smallest particles of gold, on which the surface protein of the studied bacteriophage is applied. Depending on whether this protein interacts with bacteria or not, one of the physical characteristics of gold particles, plasmon resonance, changes. These are vibrations of electrons under the action of electromagnetic radiation. They are easy to measure with modern scientific equipment. Changes in this value are a reliable sign that the phage has found exactly “its” bacterium.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article dated November 29, 10:00 am:

“Brilliant solution: gold nanosensors will help cure sore throat in a day”