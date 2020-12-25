The diagnostic specialist Nanorepro gets money for large orders. The chances increase, the risk for investors decreases. By Georg Pröbstl, Euro am Sonntag

D.hat was a deep sigh of relief in politics: For a long time there was only the expensive laboratory test to detect corona infections, but the market launch of rapid tests from September onwards sparked joy in the health authorities. These tests can be used for inexpensive and mass testing. There are uses for anything and everything. Employees in the health and care sector are tested twice a week, tests in schools are planned and there have already been mass tests.

The demand is correspondingly high. Nanorepro AG, which specializes in rapid medical tests, has been offering such tests since the end of September and business is doing very well. In the past two months, the diagnostics company booked incoming orders of over 20 million euros almost exclusively in the context of small orders. Due to a lack of funds for pre-financing, no major orders have been landed so far. That is changing now. As part of a capital increase, the Marburgers get the money they need to finance orders of over 20 million euros.

After the price has doubled since the meeting in March, this makes the share exciting again for investors. After a successful capital increase, Nanorepro has a cash balance of almost 15 million euros. If only a large order is pre-financed with this, the cash on hand could double. Then almost the entire Nanorepro market value would be backed by cash. The risks for investors decrease sharply, the opportunities increase. Nanorepro is currently participating in tenders from various countries. Well-informed circles believe that next year sales of over 100 million euros are possible. The share could very quickly double again.

After the capital increase, Nanorepro also handle large orders. The sales potential increases enormously. Only with a limit!

ISIN: DE 000 657 710 9

Weight / share 2021e: 1.10 €

PER 2021 / dividend: 3.1 / –

EK * per share / KBV: € 1.0 / 3.4

EK * quota: 90.4%

Course / target / stop: 3.32 / 5.80 / 2.10 €

* Equity, own estimates