The nanoplastics they interact with a particular protein found naturally in the brain, creating changes related to Parkinson’s disease and some types of dementia.

In a study conducted by Duke the findings are reported to create the foundation for a new area of ​​inquiry, fueled by the timely impact of environmental factors on the human biology.

The outcomes of research were published on Science Advances.

Nanoplastics: this is how they affect our health

“There Parkinson’s disease has been called the fastest growing neurological disorder in the world,” said the lead researcher, Andrew WestPh.D., professor at the Department of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology at Duke University School of Medicine. “A great deal of data suggests that environmental factors may play an important role in Parkinson’s disease, but such factors have largely not been identified.”

It has been proven that the plastic if disposed of improperly it breaks into very small pieces and accumulates in water and supplies food and, in a recent study, nanoplastics were found in the blood of most adults.

“Our study suggests that the emergence of micro And nanoplastics in the environment could pose a new toxin challenge to the risk and progression of Parkinson’s disease,” West said. “This is particularly concerning given the predicted increase in concentrations of these contaminants in our water and food supplies.”

West and colleagues Nicholas School of the Environment at Duke and the Department of Chemistry in Trinity College of Arts and Sciences found that polystyrene plastic nanoparticles, typically found in single-use items such as disposable cups and cutlery, attract the buildup of the protein known as alpha-synuclein.

West said the study’s most surprising findings are the close links formed between plastic and protein within the area of ​​the neuron where these accumulations come together, the lysosome.

The researchers said that accumulations of plastic-proteins occurred in three different models performed in the study: test tubes, cultured neurons, and mouse models of Parkinson’s disease. West said questions remain about how such interactions might occur inside humans and whether the type of plastic might play a role.

“While microplastic and nanoplastic contaminants are being carefully evaluated for their potential impact on cancer and autoimmune diseases“, the surprising nature of the interactions we could observe in our models suggests the need to evaluate the increase in nanoplastic contaminants on the risk and progression of Parkinson’s disease and dementia,” West said.

“There technology needed to monitor nanoplastics is still in the earliest possible stages and is not yet ready to answer all the questions we have,” he said. “But hopefully efforts in this area will rapidly increase as we see what these particles can do in our models. If we know what to look out for, we can take the necessary steps to protect ourselves, without compromising all the benefits we get every time.”

A recent study used the cytometry flow to detect and measure nanoplastics in peripheral human blood. People with various medical conditions were included in the study to investigate potential differences in nanoplastic accumulation in the population.

Additionally, mice were used in a highly controlled environment to compare their nanoplastic levels to humans. This study, which was published in the journal MethodsX involved researchers from the German Research Institute Trias i Pujol (IGTP), and researchers associated with the Catalan Institute of Oncology (ICO), the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB), the Blood and Tissue Bank (BST) , the Biomedical Research Institute of Lleida (IRBLleida), the Sant Joan de Déu hospital in Barcelona, ​​Thermo Fisher Scientific and Sartorius Stedim North America.

The accumulation of plastic in the environment is a growing concern around the world. While the impact of plastic debris large particles is widely observed, the impact of smaller plastic particles on our health has not yet been thoroughly studied.

Exposure to microplastics and nanoplastics occurs through essential activities, such as eating, drinking water and breathing. These smaller plastic particles need to be identified and measured, and their potential toxic effects on living organisms assessed.

In this study, the researchers used fluorescence techniques and nanocytometry with the dye Nile Red to demonstrate that nanoplastics can be detected in blood using flow cytometry. This fast, accurate and highly reproducible method represents a valuable tool for future studies of human exposure to plastic. The authors evaluated nanoplastic accumulation in seven mice and a cohort of 196 people, which included regular blood donors, newborns, and patients with and without hematological conditions.

The results show that the presence of was assessed plastic nanoparticles in all subjects, both people and mice. Levels in human subjects show high variability between groups: the highest levels are observed in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and the lowest levels are found in pediatric patients with type 1 diabetes.

Regarding age-based differences, increasingly lower levels were found in subjects aged between 40 and 90 years, suggesting that nanoplastics could accumulate in tissues, such as adipose tissue.

The researchers studied people living in the metropolitan area of Barcelona, an urban area with higher levels of air pollution and exposure to plastic particles, to compare nanoplastic levels in this population with those of mice kept in a highly controlled environment. The analyzes on mice kept at the Center for Comparative Medicine and Bioimage of Catalonia (CMCiB) show significantly lower levels of nanoplastics than humans, suggesting that inhaling plastic may play a larger role than previously thought. Therefore, further research is needed to investigate plastic accumulation in rural and remote populations in future studies.

Doctor Jordi Petrizof the IGTP Functional Cytomics Lab and principal investigator of the study, cites the importance of “understanding how exposure to plastic particles affects people’s health and how these particles accumulate over time.”

Dr. Petriz also notes that flow cytometry is a “technique new and simple to precisely detect nanoplastics”. Finally, Dr. Petriz states that “to confirm an association between nanoplastic pollution and health, further research needs to be conducted.”

