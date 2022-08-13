A new research of the International School of Advanced Studies (SISSA), revealed a new approach for studying neuronal activity: i nanometer photodiodes. This new methodology can be exploited for fundamental research on the nervous system and for the development of innovative therapies for neurological diseases.

The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal Science Advances.

Nanoscale photodiodes: this is how they work

A shock of light to modulate the activity of a single neuron in real time: this is how the innovative nanometer photodiodes work. The technique was developed by the team of researchers coordinated by Professor Laura Ballerini at SISSA in Trieste, in collaboration with the University of Chicago and Cambridge.

When activated with an infrared ray, nanoscale photodiodes of nanoscale precisely send an electrical message to the nerve cell to which they are bound, regulating their function. The effect of the stimulation can then be extended and amplified to the surrounding neuronal network by virtue of their synaptic contacts. Functioning like a real electrode, but with a non-invasive and selective approach, these nanotechnologies could be extremely useful for basic research, to investigate in depth the dynamics of the nervous system, but also to develop new targeted therapies for neurological diseases. .

"To investigate the functioning of the nervous system, there is now a great deal of interest in technologies that need to be both very precise and non-aggressive. Our strategy goes precisely in this direction. Unlike what we have explored so far, where metal electrodes or the optogenetic combination of genetic manipulation and optical techniques, we have pursued a new, more specific and less invasive approach ", explained Professor Ballerini together with her collaborators, Denis Scaini And Mario Fontanini.

During the research, the SISSA group of scholars exploited innovative nanometric photodiodes, developed by the University of Chicago, capable of binding to the surface membrane of nerve cells: “Nanometric photodiodes light up when they are illuminated with infrared light”, explained the team of scientists: “In this way they can act electrically on the nerve cell, activating it. This is extremely useful for research purposes because it allows us to see what role a certain neuron plays in a certain process and, since the infrared is able to penetrate into the tissues, it modulates its activity from the outside in an agile and non-aggressive way ” . But how can the nanoscale photodiodes be transported to the neuron the research team would like to analyze? Thanks to an ingenious mechanism developed in collaboration with the group of Ljiljana Fruk of the University of Cambridge: “The photodiode is linked to an antibody that works like a courier that picks it up and hooks it exactly where we want. This is because the antibody recognizes with great specificity a structure that we know is on the surface of the target neuron ”.

Working in the laboratory on explanted sections of the spinal cord, the SISSA team of scholars focused on the study of the sensory neurons involved in pain pathways: “We realized that nanometric photodiodes have the cap is able to selectively stimulate individual cells, allowing us to activate single neurons with functional roles, such as excitatory or inhibitory, ”the researchers specified.

"By activating an excitatory neuron on the dorsal spinal horn with the photodiode, we witnessed an amplification of the pain signal. Conversely, by acting on an inhibitory neuron, the opposite effect was obtained: the amplification of the pain signal was deactivated ", added the SISSA research team.

Interestingly, the research also shows that acting on a single neuron can have a much broader effect, affecting the activity of an entire area: “This is exactly what we have verified: by stimulating a target neuron we can modulate the response of the ‘whole circuit, and this is very interesting for a variety of reasons, ”the researchers added.