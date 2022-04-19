Nanoleaf is a Sino-Canadian company that, officially born in 2012, has specialized in the creation of smart furnishings and components with regards to lighting; their first project, Nanoleaf Onein 2013 had a good success on Kickstarter giving life to a fertile production line that sees today as a leading product Nanoleaf Shapesthe latest version of the series of light panels on which the company has been working for some years.

In the headquarters, now a Parisfrom Nanoleaf panels have been released from 2019 to today canvas and exagons while today, to increase our possibilities of playing with shapes, we have the triangles which will be the subject of our review.

Unboxing and content

Once the solid and colorful package of Nanoleaf Shapes Triangleswhich briefly illustrates the characteristics of the product, we will almost have the feeling of being in front of one construction box like those used by children.

Well packed, in the exact center, we find 9 triangular light panelsi connectors to unite them, the control module with power supply and the panels with the Scotch tape to attach our “leaves” to the wall, in addition to the inevitable manual.

As can be easily understood from the material at our disposal, the installation of Nanoleaf Shapes is very simple and does not require any tools; the only care that is required of us is that of use a smooth and clean partwithout wallpaper or anything.

Any doubts about how to proceed with the installation are dispelled both by the companion app and by the manual, but everything is easily understood: the first step is to identify the shape we want to createinspired by the sheet in the package or by the suggestions of the app.

Once this is done we will have to recreate everything on the wallattaching the panel to each leaf with adhesive tape and then pressing it against the wall for 30 seconds; this step is very delicate and must be performed exactly like this because, as I have been able to verify for myself, if for any reason you detach the leaf from the plate already glued to the wall will not be able to fit perfectly again and will remain partially raisedregardless of the pressure applied.

The panels will be connected to each other with i connectors suppliedbearing in mind that (for obvious commercial choice) they will not be quite enough and some panels will be connected with a single bridge; other linkers can be purchased separatelyeven if speaking of wall installations you can make do with what is present in the starter kit.

Once the power supply is connected to the socket, it is possible to turn on our panel, after pairing with the dedicated app.

Nanoleaf Smart Series App

To make the most of the potential of our light panels, the Nanoleaf app is essential.

Present both on App Store than on Play Store it is easily identifiable and once downloaded, as I mentioned, it will give us the first instructions to assemble the panels, after which we will be guided in the pairing procedure which takes place via QR Codepresent both in the manual and on the power supply.

To function properly it is necessary that both our device and the panels are connected to the same wi-fiwhich we will insert from the app.

After the pairing phase, the app automatically recognizes the chosen shapeuseful for receiving any suggestions.

From the app we will be able to control everything concerning ours nanoleafinserting any routine lighting, selecting the colors to show or creating new color combinations.

If as present in the initial selection, suitable for multiple occasions, we will not find the perfect light theme, we will always be able to access a sort of constantly updated internal store that will offer us new solutions.

For example, as you can see in the photo, I downloaded a homage theme to the second cinematic chapter of Sonic, one in theme with The attack of the Giants and the current Stand with Ukraine which shows the colors of the flag of the battered country.

Furthermore, some of these themes, such as the one dedicated to Sonicthey also have built-in game functions that transform the panel from time to time into a sort of Simon (historical board game in which to repeat luminous sequences) or Catch the mole in which to squeeze the panels as quickly as possible.

Basically, however, we will find some pre-set sets for lighting throughout the dayto have a comfortable reading lighting or to watch television.

Particularly interesting are the functions that allow to couple the nanoleafs to a screen with the function Screen Mirror: when it is active, this feature synchronizes the lights to the TV or screen we are playing on to produce optimal lighting.

In any case the whole panel is fully customizablewith a playlist that you use the themes downloaded or with the scene creation from scratch.

The application as a whole deserves to be studied in depth, as not everything is easily intuitive and some features can only be discovered after fiddling with all the various menus available.

To complete the functionality of the Nanoleaf we have physical controls placed in the control module that allow us, without using the app, to to change the bright theme, increase and decrease the brightness, turns offre and turn on the panel and activate the sound mode which illuminates the panels in time according to the substrate.

Many other usage tips are always provided within the app in the section Explore showing us the line up Nanoleaf and focuses on the model in our possession to reveal all its secrets.

You can find the Nanoleaf Shapes on official site And on Amazon.