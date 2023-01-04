In anticipation of CES 2023 which opens tomorrow in Las Vegas, Nanoleaf has decided to release in the press review i 4 products he intends to present focused on home automation for the first time. Let’s see them together:

Nanoleaf 4D – TV Screen Mirror Camera and Lightstrips Starter K

This kit includes a Smart Camera to be applied above your TV and a 5-metre LED lightstrip to be attached around the perimeter of the back of the television. The basic set allows you to synchronize the colors of your television with the LEDs on its backbut in truth the system can expand so that your television ends up for control the entire lighting system in the housealso thanks to the next product.

Nanoleaf Skylight – Smart Modular Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture

The wall panels that made the company famous also come on the ceiling, thanks to these smart ceiling lights that can be arranged as you like thanks to their modularity and the amount of colors they can reach. Everything is fine ceiling light is then equipped basic with the Rhythm Music Visualizer and the possibility, as already mentioned before, of connect with Nanoleaf 4d and illuminate your environment in sync with your television. Finally your lights can be conveniently controlled thanks to the Sense+ system

Sense+ Controls and “Nala” Automation Learning Assistant

The Sense+ system was the first smart lighting system that can be used completely without using your handsand consists of 3 main products:

The Nala learning bridge that will be needed as a router to make your devices respond quickly and can learn your preferences, so they can anticipate your needs. This is due to its ability to learn from your habits and automate all those actions that you would otherwise have to do

The other two products are two smart switches that with simple touches, or even just thanks to theirs motion sensorswill allow you to control your entire lighting system.

Essentials Bulbs & Lightstrips – First Thread Over Matter Lighting

Finally, the new series of smart bulbs which they will present all the features of the Nanoleaf Skylightto meet the needs of as many people as possible.

All the products they should arrive in 2023, apart from the switches that will arrive in Europe next year, and all existing products will be updated during the year to add functions similar to those described above. In short, it seems that after 10 years of productionNanoleaf has decided to change their catalog by presenting us with a series of very interesting innovations.