Nanoleaf celebrates the upcoming launch of SONIC THE FILM 2 with one Shapes kit in limited edition dedicated to the famous blue hedgehog. Starting with the next one April 7 it will in fact be available on Nanoleaf Shapes Starter Kit – Sonic Limited Edition at the introductory price of € 299.99. Thanks to 32 light panels present inside the package we can create various configurations with which recreate the silhouette of Sonic, Tails or Knuckles.

Nanoleaf launches the first cinematic starter kit for Sonic The Movie 2

March 29, 2022 – The world’s most famous blue hedgehog is back for a new adventure in Sonic: The Movie 2by Paramount Pictures, in theaters April 7. For the occasion, Nanoleaf will bring this adorable cinematic hero to living rooms around the world with the new Nanoleaf Shapes Starter Kit – Sonic Limited Edition.

With this exclusive Starter Kit, Nanoleaf will surely thrill the Sonic-loving public, protagonist in this second chapter of the saga of a new adventure on our planet.

The Nanoleaf community, in fact, will have the opportunity to recreate, thanks to 32 Shapes light panels (4 triangles & 28 mini trangles) one of the three main characters of the film, thus giving it life on the walls of living rooms, children’s spaces or play areas.

The most immersive cinematic experience

Create the perfect environment thanks to function Screen Mirroring, through which Nanoleaf Shapes light panels reflect colors on the screen in real time. Choose from different light animation modes and then watch as the colors of the film from your PC screen move to the Nanoleaf lights, creating the most immersive cinematic experience ever. The installation simply has to be connected to the Nanoleaf Desktop App and the PC has to be connected to the TV screen.

React to music as fast as Sonic

With Nanoleaf’s Rhythm function, Nanoleaf panels react to music in real time very quickly, just like Sonic when trying to save the world. If you put your favorite playlist or the soundtrack of Sonic: The Movie 2, the light panels will light up to the rhythm of the music. Put on the perfect playlist to get you pumped up like Sonic and watch the colors change at the same speed as he does.

Over 16M colors

Customize the installation of Nanoleaf Shapes to suit any mood or activity – thanks to the customizable controls and the 16 million colors (including a wide range of whites) available in the Nanoleaf App. Enter the world of Sonic: The Movie 2 with one of the many preset lighting scenarios available and discover the new Sonic 2 Playlist created by Nanoleaf and available in the app: choose between Sonic’s blue, Knuckles ‘red or Tails’ yellow.

The Nanoleaf Shapes Starter Kit – Sonic Limited Edition

A complete kit that comes with 32 Shapes Panels (4 Triangle Light Panels & 28 Mini Triangles) that will allow you to recreate the silhouettes of Sonic, Tails, or Knuckles, or any other layout of your choice.

Price € 299.99, available on nanoleaf.me, Hinnovation.