Treatment tested on rodents may benefit people with “diabetic foot” and burns

A cellulose dressing containing silver nanoparticles has been shown to reduce bacterial concentration in complex skin wounds, virtually eliminating them in less than 1 month of treatment without side effects. The promising results of animal testing they were published by researchers from the universities of Araraquara (Uniara) and Franca (Unifran) in Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

The natural healing process of common wounds involves 3 stages (inflammatory, proliferation and remodeling), lasts about 1 month, can be accelerated with a series of supportive treatments and, even so, profoundly affects the quality of life of millions of people around the world. In the case of chronic wounds, such as those resulting from burns, continuous pressure in a certain region (common in bedridden patients) and diabetes, which require specific therapies and procedures, the social and financial impact is even greater.

To give you an idea, the SBD (Brazilian Diabetes Society) estimates that, in Brazil, around 13 million people suffer from “diabetic foot” (ulcers on the lower limbs resulting from the disease). Meanwhile, spending on amputations resulting from these injuries in the SUS (Unified Health System) totaled R$799 million from January 2012 to December 2022.

In the study, supported by Fapesp, scientists tested a nanodressing that combines the benefits of two treatments with proven efficacy in healing and improving the physiological conditions of wounds:

silver nanoparticles, which have antimicrobial activity;

bacterial cellulose membranes, a biocompatible material made up of nanofibers synthesized by Gram-negative bacteria, which eliminate the need to remove the injured tissue and help reduce the patient’s pain.

“Our idea was that the combination could amplify the biological activity of the products, increasing the effectiveness of healing and reducing the possible toxic effects of silver – which was confirmed after experiments”it says Saul Duarte Ozelinwho developed the study during his doctorate at Unifran.

Over a period of 21 days, a group of rats with wounds similar to those that can occur in humans were treated with the nanodressing. For comparison purposes, other animals received different therapies, including the exclusive use of the membrane, without the presence of silver. Specific tests analyzed the influence of the treatment on the extent of the wound, such as cell proliferation, local microbial growth, histopathological parameters and collagen content, in addition to indicators of silver toxicity, such as weight gain, water consumption and biochemical analysis of kidney and liver function parameters.

Within 48 hours, researchers observed that the nanodressing provided a significant reduction in the number of microbial colonies, compared to other treatments. “This result is extremely interesting because one of the biggest obstacles to healing is precisely contamination by bacteria”says Denise Crispim Tavaresprofessor at Unifran and coordinator of the study. “With this decrease, the healing process is accelerated.”

After 14 days, the lesions had already reduced considerably. At the end of the experiments, the average wound contraction rate was over 97% compared to the initial area. An increase in the amount of collagen fibers at the edge of the lesions, lower levels of necrosis, angiogenesis (growth of new blood vessels from existing ones) and inflammation were also observed – without systemic toxicity.

“These results indicate that our dressing has the potential to offer a better quality of life to patients and contribute to their well-being”says Hernane da Silva Barud, professor at the Biopolymers and Biomaterials Laboratory at Uniara, responsible for the development of biomembranes.

Next steps

The bacterial cellulose membranes used in the study have been the focus of Barud’s research group at Uniara for around 20 years and are part of a family of dressings already widely commercialized by startups BioSmart Nano and HB Biotech, both associated with the university.

The new version, with the addition of silver, is already patented, but should enter the clinical study phase with human beings soon before reaching the market.

“In addition to providing patients with the benefits found in the animal study, producing a dressing like this in Brazil guarantees cost reduction compared to imported options and more effective quality control”says Barud.

The article Nanocomposite Based on Bacterial Cellulose and Silver Nanoparticles Improve Wound Healing Without Exhibiting Toxic Effect can be read here.

With information from FAPESP Agency.