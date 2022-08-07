A team of scientists from Johns Hopkins University has genetically engineered a nanorod to target alpha-synuclein lumps in the brain and destabilize them. The research could lead to new treatments for the Parkinson’s disease. Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative condition whose prevalence is increasing worldwide. There is currently no definitive cure for this terrible disease it causes tremors, muscle weakness and mood swings. The scientists who designed the nanocody will be able to untangling the deformed proteins in the brain that lead to many of the symptoms of Parkinson’s. The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal Nature Communications. Nanobody against Parkinson’s toxic proteins: this is how it works Parkinson’s disease affects 8.5 million people worldwide, most of them over 60. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number has more than doubled in the past 25 years. Diagnosis is difficult in the early stages as many of the symptoms can indicate other ailments, so these numbers are almost certainly underestimated.Common symptoms include tremors, muscle stiffness, and slow movement. Some people also experience pain, anxiety, and depression.

To date, there is no definitive cure for Parkinson’s disease, although existing therapies are able to help manage symptoms and improve quality of life. A number of factors are responsible for the symptoms, such as: low dopamine levels; low levels of norepinephrine and lumps of a protein called alpha-synuclein, which build up in the brain.

The nanobody, or single domain antibody, is the smallest fragment of an antibody with binding capacity. It is a highly stable nanobody and has the ability to penetrate tissues.

Dr Melita Petrossian, a neurologist and director of the Movement Disorders Center at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, said, “Compared to a traditional antibody, a nanorod is about 90% smaller and therefore more in able to enter a cell. This is important because much of the pathology of alpha-synuclein is found intracellularly – within brain cells – so nanocbodies are expected to be more effective against Parkinson’s disease than traditional antibodies.

During the research, the experts genetically engineered a nanobody that could cross the hard exterior of brain cells. By removing the sulfide bonds in the nanobody, the researchers made agaranrito stable once inside the brain cells, allowing it to bind with alpha-synuclein clumps.

The advantage of this nanobody, called PFFNB2, is that it only binds to the alpha-synuclein clumps that cause the symptoms of Parkinson's disease. It does not bind to individual alpha-synuclein molecules that researchers believe to be important in the transmission of nerve impulses.

Initially, the researchers experimented with the nanobody on the in vitro brain tissue of a mouse. Scientists found that PFFNB2 could bind to alpha-synuclein aggregates, but could not prevent lumps from forming. Further experiments revealed that the nanobody could bind and destroy alpha-synuclein fibrils that had already formed, destabilizing the deformed proteins.

The team of experts subsequently tested the nanocody on live mice and found that the nanobody prevented alpha-synuclein from spreading to the cerebral cortex. The cortex is the largest part of the brain and is responsible for most of the higher brain functions. Dr Petrossian explained that “The results showed that they were able to specifically target preformed alpha-synuclein fibrils in cellular and mouse models, which were able to reduce alpha-synuclein aggregation in cellular models. and were able to reduce the pathology of alpha-synuclein in mouse models “.

Dr Xiaobo Mao, lead researcher of the study and Associate Professor of Neurology at Johns Hopkins University, said: “The success of PFFNB2 in binding harmful alpha-synuclein clumps in increasingly complex environments indicates that the nanocodium could be the key to help scientists to study these diseases and, ultimately, to develop new treatments ”.

According to the authors, these findings could be a big step forward in the search for effective treatments for PD and related disorders: "We expect these PFFNB-related agents to hold great promise as a potential therapeutic strategy against PD-related pathogenesis.[alfa-sinucleina]", They declared.