Boris Johnson could say that about Michael Corleone in the third part of the saga of The Godfather: “Just when I thought I was out, they put me back in,” the mobster complained about his enemies. Although in the case of the former British Prime Minister it is usually he who jumps back into the pond, usually for scandals as unedifying as the battle he and his wife Carrie are currently having against the couple’s former nanny.

Johnson, always eager to return to the political front line – and take revenge on Rishi Sunak, whom he continues to consider the main cause of his fall – had taken a position in recent weeks against the two main political issues in the debate. public of the United Kingdom: the current Prime Minister’s reversal of his promises against climate change and the planned cuts in high-speed train plans in the north of the country, Johnson’s great promise. What all the tabloids talk about, however, is the nannygate, Theresa Dawes’ (59 years old) battle against the Johnson couple for the arbitrary and unfair way, according to her, in which she was fired. It happened just two weeks after she was hired to care for little Frank Alfred Odysseus, the couple’s third child, born on July 5.

Dawes says that, when she had only been on the job for three days, Carrie Johnson returned home from the hospital, called an Uber, and told him she had 15 minutes to pack her suitcase and leave the house. The former nanny told the story to The Sunday Mirror, as well as the reason why, according to her, she had been fired with intemperate boxes. The day the little one was born, Johnson returned to the house euphoric and invited the nanny to “soak the head” of the newborn. “It was a beautiful, hot day. “Boris came home, went out to the terrace and opened a bottle of wine—a very cold rosé—,” Dawes told the tabloid. “He asked me to join him, to toast little Frank and tell me how Carrie and the baby were doing and when they were coming home. That kind of thing,” explained the former Johnson employee.

Someone saw them both enjoying that wine: Carrie’s mother, who supposedly told her daughter. The next day, when the former Conservative Party communications adviser returned home, looking clearly irritated, she passed him by with barely a greeting to Dawes and asked where her mother was, before heading to the children’s room.

“I was shocked,” the former nanny says, when Johnson’s wife told her to leave. Carrie’s reason was somewhat twisted. According to Dawes, she was still upset because the same nanny had told her, two weeks earlier during the job interview, that the couple she had previously served celebrated Johnson’s resignation over the scandal. partygate, the parties banned in Downing Street during confinement. “I went into the kitchen to talk to Boris and said, ‘I’m sorry if I’ve offended you.’ But he didn’t know what to answer me. He told me: ‘I don’t know what to say, she is very affected by hormones, he just had a child. “I can’t control it,” the former prime minister stammered. Dawes claims that the reason given by Carrie was simply an excuse, and that what really irritated him was the idea that her husband was already having a drink alone with the new housekeeper.

The couple – they got married by surprise in May 2021 – have denied all accusations through a spokesperson, and accuse the nanny of trying to get more money from the dismissal. The contract was for three months, says Dawes, and he has threatened to take legal action to demand full payment for that period plus compensation for damages. “It is disappointing to see someone abuse a position of trust and make up a false story for financial gain,” the Johnsons said.

Dawes is aware, like the rest of the British people, of the hundreds of thousands of pounds Johnson has earned, simply from his speeches, since leaving Downing Street. And it is striking that the new scandal hits the press at the moment when the former prime minister comes to light again to attack Sunak’s Government. But his wanderings and adventures accumulated over decades have the result that, regardless of the possible political maneuvers hidden behind the new episode, no one doubts that the former prime minister’s comments to his former nanny in the kitchen sound one hundred percent pure Johnson .