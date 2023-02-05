Tata Matilda and the big bang: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

Tonight, 5 February 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1, Tata Matilda and the big bang is aired, a 2010 film directed by Susanna White, based on the Tata Matilda book series by the English writer Christianna Brand, sequel to the film Nanny McPhee – Nanny Matilda from 2005. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

Monday, June 19, 1944, during the Second World War, Isabel Green (Maggie Gyllenhaal) tries to carry on her farm and her shop after the difficult separation from her husband, who left as a soldier; making her life difficult for her is her elderly and clumsy assistant Mrs. Docherty and her three children, Norman, Megsie and Vincent; the situation becomes impossible with the arrival of the city cousins ​​Cyril and Celia Gray, two snooty and haughty kids sent by their parents to get them away from the war.

One evening, during a quarrel between the boys, Nanny Matilda shows up and begins to teach her lessons. Another problem arises on the farm when Uncle Phil, Isabel’s brother-in-law and co-owner of the farm, has lost his share in the game and, to pay off the debt, tries in every way to convince his sister-in-law to sell the farm: to do so he does not hesitate to resort to unfair and incorrect means, such as letting the piglets destined for sale escape, to the point of making the family believe that the father has fallen in the war.

Nanny Matilda and the big bang: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the storyline of Nanny Matilda and the Big Bang, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Emma ThompsonNanny Matilda

Maggie GyllenhaalMrs. Isabel Green

Rhys Ifans – Uncle Phil

Maggie SmithAgatha “Aggie” Brown Docherty

Asa Butterfield: Norman Green

Ralph FiennesLord Gray

Ewan McGregor: Mr. Rory Green

Lil WoodsMegsie Green

Oscar SteerVincent Green

Eros Vlahos: Cyril Gray

Rosie Taylor-RitsonCelia Gray

Sam KellyMr. Docherty

Sinead Matthews – Miss Topsey

Katy Brand: Miss Turvey

Bill Bailey: MacReadie Factor

Streaming and TV

Where to see Nanny Matilda and the big bang on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 5 February 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Play.it.