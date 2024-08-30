The city of Manaus, Brazil, is in shock after the discovery of the lifeless body of Geovana Costa Martins, a 20-year-old woman who worked as a nanny. Geovana was found dead after receiving a brutal beating. Kamila Barroso, 33, the woman for whom she worked, was arrested on suspicion of having sexually exploited the young woman.

According to reports from the Specialized Police Station for Homicides and Kidnappings (DEHS), Geovana’s body showed multiple marks of blows, and the autopsy confirmed that the cause of death was head trauma. Barroso was arrested on Wednesday night, and authorities continue to investigate the details of the case.

Commissioner Marília Campello, who is in charge of the investigation, said at a press conference that Barroso’s home, where Geovana worked, was used as a place of prostitution.

The young woman was allegedly forced to have sexual relations and, according to the commissioner, she was induced into “a life of partying and drinking” before being held in the house against her will.

Campello stressed that Barroso did not allow Geovana to leave the house, even if she wanted to, and sexually exploited her.

Although other young women are also suspected of being exploited there, Geovana was the only one who lived there permanently. In addition, It has been revealed that Barroso threatened the young woman with having drug traffickers break her legsclaiming that her husband, Mano Kaio, is a known drug trafficking leader in Amazonas, currently a fugitive from justice.

María Costa, Geovana’s mother, expressed her pain and bewilderment upon learning of her daughter’s situation.

“Geovana had never told me anything. It’s painful to know that she was working with someone and then find out that my daughter is dead. We hope that justice is done and that the person responsible pays for what he did. I just want to understand why he took my daughter’s life,” she lamented in an interview with local media outlet G1.

