Duolingo is an application that allows you to learn languages ​​dynamically and through a gradual process for short periods of time every day. We know that languages ​​are a matter of vocabulary and structures, however, the application manages to fix the acquired knowledge and allows it to be maintained, due to this it is an excellent option for basic learning.

The app celebrates the 6th anniversary of its English to Japanese course by partnering with Crunchyroll that will allow subscribers of the streaming platform to enjoy a free trial of the course. The trial consists of one month of Super Duolingo, the paid subscription.

The conditions for acquiring the Duolingo-Crunchyroll partnership trial

1. The validity to redeem the free trial is from May 16 to July 16, 2023.

2. Go to this link and enter the following code:

CRUNCHYDUO

Although, there is more if you are a Crunchyroll Premium user, and you decide to subscribe, you will receive an email with one more surprise.

Source: Duolingo

How much does a Duolingo subscription cost?

You can maintain a free subscription, however, a paid one has benefits that can be unlimited. Below are the prices.

149 MXN per month.

999 MXN per year.

Family package (2 to 6 people): 1499 MXN per year.

Remember that Duolingo has more languages ​​available, among the most popular are English, French, German, Italian, Russian and Swedish.

