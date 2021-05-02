A Boston resident who worked as a nanny was arrested for possessing and distributing sexual photographs of children. Reported by the Daily Mail.

Police detained Stephanie Lak, an American, after a search of her apartment, during which they found about 100 files with materials on sexual abuse of minors in her laptop and three mobile phones. In addition, the woman also discussed child abuse on social media.

According to the publication, Luck began filming and sharing pornographic content on the Kik messenger with the nickname SallieDallie69 in December last year. Her misconduct was identified by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, who sent the investigation to the police.

According to the material, the alleged victims of the American woman were girls aged three to five years, their names were not disclosed. “She constantly had access to children. She worked as a nanny for a long time, – explained attorney Rachel Rollins (Rachael Rollins). “There could be many more victims.”

At the moment, Lak has been released from prison on bail in the amount of five thousand dollars (376 thousand rubles) with a number of conditions, including a ban on approaching minors and lack of work related to childcare. The trial is scheduled for May 25.

In November 2019, it became known that an American paramedic was storing a collection of child porn on his computer. Investigators found on Patrick Manning’s computer more than two thousand erotic frames with the participation of children of different ages. Ultimately, the offender was sentenced and imprisoned, and he was also banned from contact with people under the age of 18.