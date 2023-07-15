Nannini inheritance, the three brothers reach an agreement

An agreement reached between Gianna Nannini and the brothers Alessandro, a former Formula One driver, and Guido (children of Danilo, patron of the confectionary brand – no longer managed by the family – which had made Siena famous all over the world) as regards the legacy of their mother Giovanna Cellesi.

La Nazione makes it known (which specifies how the details of the agreement remain private). “In the end, there was no need for a civil judge’s ruling on the lawsuit that began in October 2019 because the three brothers – Guido, in fact, the rocker Gianna and Alessandro, entrepreneur and former Formula 1 driver – have found an agreement the content of which is confidential “, explains the newspaper.

“I am glad that this agreement has put an end to a dispute between the brothers also laying the foundations so that relations between them can be serene and collaborative”, the lawyer Fabio Pisillo who assists Alessandro Nannini limits himself to commenting as reported by La Nazione.

