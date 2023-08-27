A “personal job carousel,” a “stray track.” a party top that is “above the rules [staat]”. In no uncertain terms, two MEPs and four former Members of Parliament lash out at the leadership of JA21 and the course of their party on Saturday. Then in one public letter with two sides of grievances to cancel their membership. The two best-known signatories, Rob Roos and Rob Rooken, will retain their seats in the European Parliament.

A week before the official campaign kick-off of JA21, Saturday in Amersfoort, the same campaign for the upcoming parliamentary elections has been turned upside down. Shortly before the six party celebrities publicly resigned from their membership, a critical letter leaked from them a group of campaign workers about a perceived lack of recognition and an amateurish organization. They say they are considering their availability for the upcoming campaign, journalist Chris Aalberts wrote on X, formerly Twitter, who saw the letter.

JA21, the party that emerged from the imploding Forum for Democracy at the end of 2020, now seems to be collapsing itself.

Lack of recovery

In recent weeks, other critical party members Roos and Rooken have already taken the lead. Two (out of three) current MPs, Derk Jan Eppink and Nicki Pouw-Verweij, will not be available again for the parliamentary elections at the end of November. Pouw-Verweij explicitly stated that he only wanted to leave the party for the time being. This does not rule out a switch to another party. In March, Eppink and Pouw-Verweij endorsed a letter from concerned members sharply criticizing the lack of internal party democracy and describing an unhealthy party culture.

The lack of improvement, promised by the party board at the time, has moved the two MEPs Roos and Rooken and four former members of parliament – ​​Johan Almekinders (Overijssel) and Gert-Jan Ransijn (Flevoland), Wouter Weyers and Ted Dinklo (both in Utrecht) – to to turn his back on the party this weekend.

The immediate reason for the departure of the six prominent party members is Annabel Nanninga’s announcement to run for the House of Representatives. She did that in a Friday interview at NPO Radio 1. In addition to party leader Joost Eerdmans, Nanninga is co-founder and one of the two faces of the party. She is chair of the parliamentary party in the Senate and the Amsterdam city council.

Roos and Rooken and the four former Members of Parliament denounce Nanninga’s step, which she said in April that she would not take; she did not want to give up her position in Amsterdam and in the senate. The six see in Nanninga’s apparent turn that the party has degenerated into a “personal job carousel”. According to them, nothing has come of the good intentions to become an honest party. “You cannot credibly criticize the administrative culture in The Hague if your own party culture shows exactly the same flaws,” they write.

Political feathers

In the same interview, Nanninga responded to the concerned letter from the ten campaign coordinators, which had come out the day before via journalist Chris Aalberts. She said she could appreciate “constructive criticism”, but also thought that there are also “types” within the party who are “more resentful in the competition”, who often “sit sour”, “want to damage others” and “certain posts want to claim”. Nanninga said she is not sorry that disappointed party members leave every now and then. “In this phase of building up the batch you occasionally moult and then some feathers have to be shaken off.”

The departure of six was not shocked by the party board. It stated that two and a half years after the establishment of JA21, it was “unfortunately impossible” for some MPs to advocate a common course. For that reason, the board says it had already urged them to leave the party last year. “These politicians have now responded to this themselves.” In a comment to NRC MEP Rob Roos denounces the party’s repeated attempts to ‘sensitize’ them. “It shows a complete lack of awareness. People’s representatives have an electoral mandate and are not accountable to the party board.” Ted Dinklo denies on X to have been asked to leave JA21.

JA21 always hoped to be – or become – the reasonable alternative ‘on the right’, helping the cabinet to gain a majority in the Senate. But after the provincial elections in March, the party did not get that position. The BoerBurgerBeweging became the largest with sixteen seats, JA21 got three. In the most recent polls, the party of Eerdmans and Nanninga is not or hardly winning. The competition on the right flank is fierce, with the PVV, FVD, JA21 and that other offshoot of Forum, BVNL van Wybren van Haga. With the rise of BBB and the establishment of New Social Contract, Pieter Omtzigt’s new party, many voters seem to want to turn away from the radical right again.

The departure of the two still sitting MEPs Rob Roos and Rob Rooken from the party means yet another split from the original Forum for Democracy. Strictly speaking, it is even the second ‘split of a split’. At the beginning of this month, MP Olaf Ephraim angrily left BVNL because he was not given a place on the list of candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections. He started his own faction. The fragmentation of right-wing (splinter) parties continues.