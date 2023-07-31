Nanni Moretti starts again with the roundabouts

Nanni Moretti is back. Nanni Moretti has started the whining again. Nanni Moretti “calls” the roundabouts. «The violence and crudeness with which the government killed the leadership of the Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia. After all, this is the Italian right, this is its political and journalistic class”. This says the name of Monteverde Vecchio. And there is a change from the past. Before he said these things to the left, now not anymore, because he realized, albeit belatedly, that the right is in power in Italy and therefore he on the left must blame them, not the usual “friends”.

He understood that the phrase “D’Alema say something leftist” has now had its day and it doesn’t move anyone anymore because it’s no longer time for iron moustaches. In fact, the bard of the Janiculum owes much of his success to his “being against” his own political party. How can we forget the phrases from his films: “With this political class we will never win!”. Now he has changed focus, times change, the right is now visibly in power even in Monteverde Vecchio.

Its yesteryear bars are under threat, along with Villa Sciarra, where the bard goes for a walk strictly greeting no one. An entire way of life is threatened. The rococo villas where the Roman radical chic of the jet set live and where Carlo Verdone also lives are under threat.

