Nanna found a side relationship in Jodel and doesn’t feel guilty – Now people who have cheated on their partner with someone else are talking

Nanna is in a relationship and cheats on her partner with a married man. At no point has she wished that the man would leave his wife and family.

For years, Nanna has had an affair with another person in a relationship. Now the reserved ones are talking who have cheated on their partners with other reserved ones.

Soon thirty Nanna had been dating her common-law husband for approximately four years when she went looking for another relationship faceless in Jodel.

“Or I wasn’t looking by searching, I was just moving around with an open mind, but I didn’t really think that I would find anything there.”