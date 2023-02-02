Claudia Portocarrero spoke about her long relationship with the cumbia singer.

Claudia Portocarrero, popularly known as ‘Ñañita’, has stayed away from the screens for quite some time now; However, years ago she was a well-known figure on show programs due to her romance with Dilbert Aguilar. The former model gave an interview to a YouTube channel in which she recounted unknown moments of her love relationship with the popular interpreter.

What did Claudia Portocarrero say?

The known ‘Ñañita‘ surprised more than one when it was made public that he still had a friendly relationship with dilbert and that, for the same reason, they continue to see each other despite the fact that their romance ended many years ago.

Now, Portocarrero dared to tell moments that were not known about their famous relationship. For example, that they met when they had no resources, denying the many criticisms that labeled her as ‘interested’.

“He always told me: ‘The day you and I break up, the people will go against you. I want you to be prepared.’ I did not understand at that moment why he said that to me, I told him: ‘What are you saying? Shut up “He was from Chibola and he always repeated it to me. (…) I will never forget his words and, said and done, that’s how it was,” Portocarrero asserted.

On the other hand, the former television presenter reported that she had to suffer many questions and loads during the time she was with Dilbert and that, despite what a large part of the public believed, she was a support for the singer.

“People talk about many things. They don’t know the reality, the story we really had, only he, his family, my family and I know. When I met him, we started buying a fork together, for both of us. He was unemployed, there were many scams, we started from scratch. I modeled and earned $80. (…) We were happy in a little room,” he revealed.