The Catalan Nani Roma, at the controls of a Ford Raptor, won this Wednesday the tenth stage of the Dakar Rally in cars (ultimate category), between Haradh and Shubaytah with 100 kilometers, and in this way he tasted success in the event ten years later .

South African Henk Lategan, with Toyota Hilux, regains the overall lead with an advantage of 2:27 with Yazeed Al-Rajhi, also with this vehicle.

Nasser Al-Attiyah (Dacia), five-time winner of the Dakar, lost time again and is almost definitively away from victory.

In motorcycles, South African Michael Docherty surprisingly won

On the other hand, the South African Michael Docherty (KTM Racing) won this Thursday the tenth stage on motorcycles, whose overall lead is the Australian Daniel Sanders (KTM) with only two days left to conclude the test, by being first on the route between Haradh and Shubaytah with 100 kilometers.

Docherty entered history by being the second rally 2 driver to win in one day after the previous one in 2022 by the Italian Danilo Petrucci.

The South African signed the first victory of his career with an advantage of 1:20″ ahead of the Portuguese Rui Gonçalves and 2:21 over the Austrian Tobias Ebster, another rally 2 specialist.

The Australian Daniel Sanders continues as the overall leader with 16 minutes and 31 seconds with respect to the Spanish Tosha Schareina (Honda HRC) and 22:24 with the Frenchman Adrien Beveren, also with Honda.

The Spanish rider played his cards to close the gap in tomorrow’s decisive stage in which the Dakar on motorcycles will practically be decided.

Michael Docherty is the second South African driver to win in the history of the race and his name joins that of Alfie Cox, whose victory dates back to the 2003 edition, 22 years ago.

Born in Kempton Park, Michael Docherty lives in the United Arab Emirates, a country neighboring Saudi Arabia that is also home to a part of the Empty Quarter desert, the final stretch of the Dakar.

The Bas World KTM Racing rider knows the terrain perfectly, having already won on the other side of the border during the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, the second round of the World Rally Raid Championship.

The eleventh stage, of 232 kilometers timed starting and finishing in Shubaytah, takes place this Thursday and will be the last opportunity to attack