The Dakar caravan has arrived at the first bivouac a few days before the start of the toughest race in the world, and the riders are preparing for the start of the action. The entry list includes competitors of all types, but one stands out in particular: Nani Roma.

The Barcelona-born rider returns to the event that brought him so much joy, having been the winner of the 2004 and 2014 editions, albeit with the distinction of having done it both on a motorbike and in a car, something that few can boast. With the new project from Ford and M-Sport, he will try to reach the top positions, even if it may be too ambitious a goal, but this does not stop the legend's motivation.

Before starting the Prologue and the first of the special tests, which take place entirely in Al-Ula, he expressed his feelings about the Dakar, and recalled that he returned to competitions after a short period of repairs in his personal “workshop”: “I'm very happy to be here after stopping to do some repairs on my body, and everything that comes will be a bonus.”

“It's a new project with Ford and M-Sport and this bivouac is huge, I'm very happy,” explained the driver from Folgueroles to the media in the middle of the Saudi Arabian desert. “I think the team has done very good and intelligent things, with time to know how tough the Dakar is, trying to give the best, working to make the car stronger. We hope to be the new leaders in the future, but we have to try to not make mistakes now and improve day by day.”