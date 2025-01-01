



He enjoys equal parts between the kitchen and motorsport, although his professional career is what has given him his true fame and recognition. Nandu Jubany (Monistrol de Calders, 1971), savors the success of the ten restaurants and the Michelin star it has. …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only