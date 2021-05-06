Many times we scientists, astrophysicists even more, are asked about something that is also regularly read on the networks about basic science and the great technological and human challenges such as the space race: having people dying of hunger, or of covid Right now, from AIDS or Ebola for years, why spend money on “those things”? What is it for?

We could speak at length about the functioning of basic science, which can only advance efficiently by integrating disciplines, since the most advanced science faces the unknown, something that will easily exceed the borders of a certain area of ​​knowledge. We could give examples of the innumerable technological advances that we enjoy today, such as genetic engineering to make crops more resistant to pests or research in vaccines, the result of decades of research, and that have precisely helped those great problems of humanity, although they have not been (yet!) enough to solve them. Or we could philosophize about what defines the human being as such, appealing to characteristics intrinsic to our species such as curiosity, the search for knowledge and transcendence. But we want to focus in this article on highlighting that, at some point in the future, perhaps not very close as it usually happens in basic science, we will realize how lucky we were that an astrophysicist like Nancy grace roman was above a myopic vision of science and was clear about the relevance of astrophysics and, more specifically, the search for planets beyond our Solar System, as well as the space race.

NASA created an observational astronomy section, of which Roman became coordinator in February 1959, later becoming director of astronomy within the Office of Space Sciences.

Sixty years ago, Nancy G. Roman was key so that the research that had been developed, with military objectives, during the end of World War II and the beginning of the postwar period and the Cold War, will have a civil and with a scientific orientation, creating what we know today as POT. NASA was founded in 1958 with one of its objectives to promote the development of space exploration with manned missions. One of the main motivations was to compete with the Soviets, who with the program Sputnik they were leading the way and had hurt American pride and fear and doubt. Also seeking to increase the prestige (and, consequently, influence) and public projection of his country parallel to its military dimension, NASA also created an observational astronomy section, of which Roman became coordinator in February 1959, after To be director of astronomy within the Office of Space Sciences.

One of the first projects that Nancy G. Roman defended since 1959 as approachable by NASA was the search for planets beyond the Solar System with space telescopes. For this he published a Article in which he proposed using an instrument to block out the star’s light to better see the much fainter orbiting planets. It was an idea similar to what is used to study the outermost layer of the Sun, the so-called corona, which is only observable if the solar disk is eclipsed, naturally with the Moon or artificially with what is known as a coronagraph. Roman considered at the time that a telescope orbiting the Earth might not be big enough to do this, but a telescope on the Moon is. We have not yet managed to have a coronagraph instrument on our natural satellite, Roman was very ambitious, but yes in space telescopes. The idea that she published in 1959, and exhibited multiple times as part of her work at NASA, was not confirmed until almost 40 years later, when it was discovered. first extrasolar planet, which meant the Nobel Prize for Michel Mayor Y Didier queloz in 2019, just 60 years after Roman’s publication.

A teacher asked her what kind of lady would prefer to study an advanced course in algebra rather than Latin.

Beyond her role in the development of the scientific exploitation of space, Nancy Roman was an expert in the study of the Sun, in relativity and ultraviolet astronomy, X-rays, gamma-rays and infrared; all of these branches need to be cleared of the atmosphere in order to operate. In 1969 he began to defend the idea of ​​putting a 3-meter telescope into orbit, before the public and before the United States Congress, which had to finance a project of, finally, 4.700 million dollars, tens of times more than what it costs a ground telescope. The result was the launch in 1995 of the Hubble, so it is considered as “the mother of Hubble”And has up to Lego in his honor. Nancy Roman retired prematurely in 1979, in part to care for her elderly mother. Her life was always linked to NASA, acting as a consultant and in companies linked to NASA for decades. She clearly got over what a teacher had blurted out when she was young, who asked her what kind of lady would prefer to study an advanced course in algebra instead of Latin. Another version, in this case with macho connotations, of “that is useless.”

Today the possibility of traveling and living in other worlds can be curious, fantastic or even unreal, much more the need to do so. It would seem only the fruit of the imagination of Hollywood writers or screenwriters. But also the movie Contagion It seemed to many of us an exaggeration and looking at it now, more than science fiction, it seems like a compilation of news from the last year. Either out of simple curiosity and spirit of exploration, either out of the need to obtain resources for a growing population on Earth or to protect life on our planet from some external threat (as in Deep impact) or internal (as in Raised by wolves), the future of humanity points to the stars (as in Interstellar). I’m sure that in, I don’t know, 200 or 300 years, a not strange time to talk about the usefulness of basic science, Nancy Grace Roman will be honored beyond our planet as the great pioneer and one of the architects of the space exploration beyond our Sun and the colonization of other worlds that ensures the survival and evolution of our species. That is if we are able to take care of the present of science to ensure a better future.

Pablo G. Pérez González He is a researcher at the Astrobiology Center, dependent on the Higher Council for Scientific Research and the National Institute of Aerospace Technology (CAB / CSIC-INTA)

Cosmic Void It is a section in which our knowledge about the universe is presented in a qualitative and quantitative way. It is intended to explain the importance of understanding the cosmos not only from a scientific point of view but also from a philosophical, social and economic point of view. The name “cosmic vacuum” refers to the fact that the universe is and is, for the most part, empty, with less than 1 atom per cubic meter, despite the fact that in our environment, paradoxically, there are quintillion atoms per meter cubic, which invites us to reflect on our existence and the presence of life in the universe. The section is made up of Pablo G. Pérez González, researcher at the Center for Astrobiology; Patricia Sánchez Blázquez, Professor at the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM); Y Eva Villaver, researcher at the Center for Astrobiology

