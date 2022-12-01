Hakeem Jeffries will be the 1st African American to lead a party in the US Congress; he takes over in January 2023

The Democratic deputies of the House of the United States elected on Wednesday (30.Nov.2022) Hakeem Jeffries, 52 years old, as the new leader, succeeding Nancy Pelosi. He will be the first black man to lead a party in the US Congress.

Jeffries will be minority leader when Congress resumes activities in January – the Democratic Party lost seats in midterm electionsheld in November.

Joining Jeffries will be:

Katherine M. Clark (age 59): assistant to the minority leader;

Pete Aguilar (age 43): 3rd Democrat in the House.

🇧🇷Together, this new generation of leaders reflects the vitality and diversity of our great nation – and they will invigorate our caucus with their new energy, ideas and perspectives.”, declared Pelosi in announcement🇧🇷

🇧🇷Now, with the full confidence of our Members, our new leaders are well prepared to continue the Democrats’ fight for working families and the defense of democracy.🇧🇷

Pelosi announced that he would not seek re-election as House Democratic Leader on November 17. 🇧🇷For me, the time has come for the new generation to lead the Democratic Convention that I respect so much.”, he said at the time.

She was the 1st woman to assume the presidency of the North American House, in 2007. She stayed in office until 2011 and then returned in 2019. Pelosi is also the speaker of the House, a position held by the acting president of the House.

In the note published after Jeffries’ election, Pelosi declared herself grateful for “for having served in the leadership of the magnificent House Democrats” and said wish “an orderly transition🇧🇷

In your profile on twitterJeffries said he was “ready to start work🇧🇷