Friday, October 28, 2022
Nancy Pelosi’s husband violently attacked at home in San Francisco

October 28, 2022
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul.

The assailant is in custody and the motive for the attack is being investigated, a spokesman for Pelosi said.

Paul Pelosi, the husband of Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, was attacked this Friday morning at his home in the city of San Francisco.

“Early this morning, An assailant broke into Pelosi’s residence in San Francisco and violently attacked Mr. Pelosi. The aggressor is in custody and the reason for the attack is being investigated,” reads a brief statement from the US official’s spokesman.

“Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where she is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery,” adds the text, which specifies that the Democratic legislator – who works in Washington – was not in San Francisco at the time of the attack.

And he concluded: “The president and her family thank the first responders and the medical professionals involved, and ask for privacy at this time.”

Paul Pelosi is an American businessman and owner of the Sacramento Mountain Lions team of the United Football League. He also owns and operates San Francisco-based Financial Leasing Services, Inc., which handles real estate, venture capital investment, and is also a consulting firm.

The Argentine Nation
(GDA)

