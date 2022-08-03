Paul Pelosithe husband of the president of the United States House of RepresentativesDemocrat Nancy Pelosi pleaded not guilty this Wednesday to a crime of driving under the influence of alcohol for which she was arrested on May 29.

The man, who was cited in the Napa County Superior Court (in Northern California), he did not appear in court and instead his lawyer, Amanda Bevins, went, who said that his client was innocent, local press reported. Her next appointment before the Justice is scheduled for August 23.

The statement coincided with one of the moments of maximum media attention for his wife, involved in a tour of the Asian continent with which she has shaken the convulsive relations between China and USA being the highest-ranking public official to visit the island of Taiwan in more than 20 years.

For his part, the 82-year-old husband was arrested on Saturday May 28 around midnight in Napa wine county, when after leaving a dinner at a restaurant near his home, the porsche who was driving collided with a Jeep.

According to the police statement, the vehicles were severely damaged but there were no further personal incidents. After conducting the relevant tests, the authorities detected that Pelosi was driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or higher.

Veteran’s husband Speaker of the House of Representatives andHe entered the prison at 4:13 a.m. on Sunday morning and was released at 7:26 a.m. after posting $5,000 bail.

The Pelosi have been married since 1963 and have five children together. Nancy Pelosi’s office avoided making any statement in this regard and limited herself to describing the incident as “private” and recalling that the president of the Lower House was on the other side of the country, in Washington D.C.when her husband was arrested.

EFE