Paul Pelosi, the husband of Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the United States House of Representatives, has been “violently assaulted” by an assailant who broke into his San Francisco home early Friday. Paul Pelosi, 82, has been hospitalized and is expected to make a full recovery. as stated in a statement by his spokesman, Drew Hammill.

Nancy Pelosi was not in town at the time. Hammill points out that the aggressor is in custody and that the motivation for the attack, which occurs in the final stretch of the campaign for the legislative elections on November 8, is being investigated.

“The President and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” Hammill said in the statement.

It is unknown if the assault was politically motivated. Nancy Pelosi, 82, is a candidate for a California district in the elections on November 8. She is the current speaker or president of the House of Representatives, a position she has held since 2019 and which she already held between 2007 and 2011. She is expected to leave it after the elections, in which the polls indicate that the Republicans will take control of the Lower House congressional.

Pelosi, the second in the line of presidential succession after the vice president, Kamala Harris, is one of the personalities of the Democratic Party most hated by the staunch supporters of Donald Trump, and a frequent target of his attacks on social networks. She held her position in the session of January 6, 2021 in which insurgents stormed the Capitol. The parliamentary commission that investigates these events, and that has recently summoned Trump to testify, revealed videos a few weeks ago that showed how the assault was experienced from within, with Nancy Pelosi as the main protagonist.

Paul Pelosi owns Financial Leasing Services, a financial and real estate investment and consulting firm. He was also the owner of the Sacramento Mountain Lions football team. He has been married to Nancy Pelosi for 59 years, with whom he has had five children. He made the news last May after being arrested after an accident for driving under the influence of alcohol, for which he was sentenced in August to five days in jail, although the time he was detained was enough. After pleading guilty, he was fined $680,000 and also admitted to undergoing an eight-hour court-ordered rehabilitation program. In addition, he is on probation for three years, under judicial supervision.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Paul Pelosi’s investments have been subject to criticism and scrutiny for frequently materializing in sectors that were being regulated by Congress. The Speaker of the House of Representatives has always closed ranks with her husband.

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá ampliación en breve]

Follow all the international information in Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.