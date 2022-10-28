T. SNOW Friday, 28 October 2022, 15:57



Paul Pelosi, husband of the president of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, was attacked this Friday morning (local time) at his home in the city of San Francisco, in the state of California. .

As detailed by the spokesman for the Speaker of the House, Drew Hammill, in a statement, the assailant has “violently” attacked Paul Pelosi, who has been transferred to a hospital where he is expected to recover satisfactorily.

Hammill added that the assailant is in custody and the motives for the attack are being investigated. Likewise, he has reported that Nancy Pelosi was not at her home at the time of the incident.

“The president (of the House of Representatives) and her family are grateful to the emergency personnel and the medical professionals involved,” Hammill has settled, who has also transferred the family’s will to enjoy “privacy” at this time.