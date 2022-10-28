Home page politics

Of: Daniel Dillman

Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked by an unidentified gunman on Friday morning (October 28). (Archive photo) © Stefano Costantino/Imago

A stranger breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and assaults her 82-year-old husband.

Washington, DC – The husband of Nancy Pelosi appears to have been the victim of a robbery. As a spokesman for the US politician confirmed, an attacker had broken into the Pelosis’ residence in San Francisco. There he “violently attacked” 82-year-old Paul Pelosi, spokesman Drew Hammill said on Friday.

The Chair of the US House of Representatives was not in the city at the time. The attacker is in police custody. The motive for the attack is currently being investigated. The businessman Pelosi is now receiving medical care in a hospital. He suffered mostly minor injuries.

Nancy Pelosi: Attack on husband just before midterms

Nancy Pelosi is with her democrats just in the final sprint before the Midterms in the US. The US House of Representatives is also elected there. If, as the midterm polls suggest, the Democrats lose a majority there, Pelosi would no longer be the leader of one chamber of Congress. (dil/dpa)