The house of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco was painted with graffiti, doused with fake blood and threw a pig’s head under her door. This is reported by the TMZ edition.

It is noted that vandals attacked the house on New Year’s Eve. Her garage door was written “$ 2,000 (crossed out),” “Cancel the lease,” and “We want everything.” A strip of fake blood was poured under the door and a pig’s head was placed on it. The police took a photo of the crime scene, but the arrests have not yet been reported.

On December 29, the US Congress approved a bill on one-time financial assistance to all Americans. The payment was $ 2,000. Previously, the amount was $ 600. At the same time, an additional $ 600 will be allocated for each child together with $ 300 previously.

Direct payments are intended for people with incomes of less than $ 75,000 per year, and the package also includes subsidies for companies in the worst-affected industries ($ 284 billion). The new package also includes assistance to the transport industry (including $ 15 billion for airlines), schools ($ 82 billion) and universities, as well as for the supply of vaccines and food, about 284 billion will be allocated for affordable loans to small businesses.