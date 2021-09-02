Speaker of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, on Capitol Hill. J. Scott Applewhite / AP

The US Supreme Court ruling that gives way to the new law that prohibits abortion from the sixth week in Texas has raised hives in the progressives of Washington. The president of Congress, Nancy Pelosi, announced Thursday that the House of Representatives will vote on a Democratic bill to protect the reproductive rights of women. The debate will take place when lawmakers return to work on September 20. The initiative would establish the legal right to terminate pregnancy throughout the country and prevent states from imposing restrictions on medical procedures. The narrow advantage of the Democrats in both houses anticipates that the Republicans will block the regulation in the Senate.

President Joe Biden this morning called the decision of the highest court, a conservative majority, as “an unprecedented assault on the constitutional rights of a woman under [la sentencia de] Roe v. Wade, which has been the law of the land [que garantiza el acceso al aborto] for almost fifty years. ” The president ordered that the Office of the White House Counselor and the Gender Policy Council work together with the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Justice to evaluate the legal tools they have to protect women in Texas who want to abort.

More information

The rule passed in the Texas Capitol, with a Republican majority in both local chambers, and signed in May by conservative Governor Greg Abbott not only prohibits abortion as of the sixth week, it also limits the role of the authorities in the surveillance of the rule: “cannot be carried out by this State [Texas], no political subdivision, district or prosecutor’s office or official or administrative of the State ”. On the other hand, it allows “any person” to sue women, doctors or anyone who collaborates in the interruption of a pregnancy through civil proceedings. This includes whoever pays or reimburses you for the cost, such as insurance. If the lawsuit prevails, the complainant can be awarded at least $ 10,000 to cover legal damages. The accused, on the other hand, does not receive financial support.

“All women, everywhere, have a constitutional right to basic health care,” Pelosi said in a statement. Texas law “is the most extreme and dangerous abortion ban in half a century, and its purpose is to destroy Roe v. Wade, and even refuses to make exceptions for cases of rape and incest. This prohibition requires the coding of Roe v. Wade”He added. The bill announced by the president of Congress has practically guaranteed its approval in the House of Representatives, controlled by the Democrats. But in the Senate, where each party has 50 seats, he faces a challenge. The initiative would need 60 votes to go through and only two Republican senators, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, support abortion rights.

In a 5-4 ruling, the Supreme Court rejected requests from activists and human rights defenders on Wednesday to stop the new Texas abortion law, one of the most restrictive in the country. Three of the nine magistrates who decide the decisions of the highest judicial instance in the United States were chosen by former President Donald Trump and ended up tipping the balance towards the conservative bloc. The High Court has on its agenda this year to examine a controversial Mississippi law that prohibits abortion from the fifteenth week of gestation. The ruling on the case may define the future of abortion rights in the United States, hailed in the country since the Supreme Court ruled in favor in 1973.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS América and receive all the informative keys of the region’s news