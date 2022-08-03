EP Wednesday, August 3, 2022, 09:24



“Our delegation has come to Taiwan to make it clear that we will not abandon our commitment to Taiwan and that we are proud of our enduring friendship,” Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, said Wednesday during an event with the president. of the island, Tsai Ing-wen.

Pelosi has detailed that her visit to the island is due to three purposes. “One is security: security for our people and global security. The second is economics: spreading as much prosperity as possible. And the third is governability,” the president detailed.

Likewise, Pelosi has congratulated Taiwan for being “one of the freest societies in the world, for its success in addressing the problem of COVID-19, which is a health problem, a security problem, an economic problem and a problem. governance«.

“We look forward to a conversation on how we can work together, learn from you and share some thoughts on how to protect the planet from the climate crisis. We thank you for your leadership. We want the world to recognize you,” he added.

On the other hand, Pelosi has underlined the importance of the chip bill approved by the US Congress, since it presents “a good opportunity for the United States and Taiwan to cooperate in the economic field”. He has also urged both sides to collaborate on security, foreign affairs and governance.

Pelosi honored



“We come in peace to Taiwan, understanding the value of peace and conflict prevention,” said Pelosi, shortly before receiving an award from Tsai Ing-wen. The Taiwanese president presented him with a blue bandana and a recognition on the jacket: ‘The Order of Own Clouds with Great Special Cord’.

Pelosi thanked the commemoration, which she has received for being a ‘friend of Taiwan’: “You have said that I am a friend of Taiwan, and I think that is a great compliment for me.” “Thank you for her visit to Taiwan this time, which shows the strong support of the United States Congress for our country,” Tsai told Pelosi, recalling that the latter had already visited Taiwan in October 1999.

“For more than 20 years, Pelosi has been paying attention to Taiwan’s democratic development and has been concerned about Taiwan’s international involvement, for which she would like to express her sincere thanks,” added the Taiwanese president.