The Speaker of the US House was accompanied by other congressmen on the trip to the border of the 2 Asian countries

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, said this Thursday (4.Aug.2022) that she visited the DMZ (demilitarized zone), which divides the two Koreas. In communiquédefined the trip to the border of the 2 countries as “privilege”.

“It has been a privilege to engage with American heroes in uniform on the ground in Korea, led by General Paul LaCamera, commander of the US and Korean Forces. During visits to the Demilitarized Zone/Joint Security Area (DMZ/JSA) and Osan Air Base, we convey the gratitude of Congress and the country for the patriotic service of our military, who stand as sentinels of democracy on the Korean Peninsula.”said.

The DMZ is a 248-kilometer-long, 4-kilometer-wide border, armed with landmines, anti-tank obstacles and combat troops on both sides, as well as barbed wire fences.

Pelosi also said the delegation spoke by phone with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. “On the call, we thank the president for Korea’s hospitality to 28,000 US service members and their families”he said.

The delegation went to Seoul, the South Korean capital. Pelosi thanked South Korea’s National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo for hosting the group.

The congresswoman also said that the United States and South Korea “share a strong bond formed by security and forged by decades of warm friendship”. According to her, the delegation traveled to Seoul to “reaffirm” what did you call “precious ties” and “shared commitment to advancing security and stability, economic growth and democratic governance”.

periplus

Nancy Pelosi has been traveling through Asia since Tuesday (2.Aug), when arrived in Taiwan. The situation left a tension between China and the US.

On August 2, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the visit of the Speaker of the House of the United States to Taiwan is a provocation that has led to an escalation of tensions in the region and will have “severe impacts”.

In the background of the visit, the first by a US House representative to the region, are what China calls “’Taiwan Independence’ secessionist forces” endorsed by the US. Despite being independently governed since 1949, after a civil war, the island of Taiwan is considered by the Republic of China as its territory.