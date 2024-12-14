Nancy Pelosi, in a photo from last summer

The former president of the US House of Representatives was taken to the hospital after suffering an incident during her visit to the European country

The former speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosiunderwent successful hip replacement surgery in Luxembourg and is “recovering favorably”according to a statement from his office.

Pelosi suffered an injury during a trip to Luxembourg and was admitted to a hospital for evaluation, her office said Friday.

Earlier this morning, Speaker Emerita Pelosi underwent a successful hip replacement and is well on the mend. Speaker Pelosi is grateful to US military staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and medical staff at Hospital Kirchberg for their excellent care and kindness. — Ian Krager (@IanKrager) December 14, 2024

Pelosi, of 84 yearswas the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House and also long led the House Democratic Caucus.