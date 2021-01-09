Following the assault on the Capitol on Wednesday, January 6, Donald Trump finds himself increasingly isolated. To the calls to open an ‘impeachment’ process or activate the 25th Amendment for its immediate removal, a letter from the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, was added on January 8, in which the Democratic leader urges Congress to accelerate these processes and claims to have spoken with the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to prevent Trump from accessing the nuclear codes.

After the assault on the Capitol on Wednesday, January 6, encouraged by himself, Donald Trump risks becoming the first president of the United States to face impeachment twice, after the one overcome in February 2020.

To the calls in this regard made by numerous congressmen and not a few commentators, who consider the path of ‘impeachment’ (political trial) or the 25th amendment (through which he could be removed at the initiative of Vice President Mike Pence and a majority of the cabinet ), they were followed this Friday, January 8, by the concrete steps that the Democratic Party is beginning to take in that direction.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, released a letter that she addressed to her party’s caucus meeting. In it, he declares himself in favor of the Republicans forcing Trump to resign or that Vice President Pence agree to the request to activate the 25th amendment, according to which he himself and a majority of the cabinet could proceed to remove the president.

BREAKING: Speaker Pelosi, in letter to colleagues, says she’s spoken to Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley “to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike.” pic.twitter.com/TU8DlWkmfG – NBC News (@NBCNews) January 8, 2021

“We still hope to hear from you as soon as possible with a positive response on whether he (Pence) and the cabinet will honor their oath to the Constitution and the American people,” Pelosi wrote in the letter, in which she also called Republican representatives to follow the path they took with Nixon and urge Trump to leave the presidency “immediately” after “the dangerous and seditious acts” of the chief executive against another branch of power.

The immediate impact of the images of Donald Trump supporters storming the Capitol and the president’s words encouraging them has marked a before and after in the country. The fatal balance of the day, four civilians and a veteran police officer of the war in Iraq, reinforces the consternation and indignation, even in the Republican ranks.

People in protective masks hold a US flag at the Barclays Center during the “Get It Out! Stand Up For Democracy” rally, a day after supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, USA, January 7, 2021. © REUTERS / Jeenah Moon

Although at the end of that Wednesday Trump urged the assailants on the Capitol to return “home in peace” and then called for reconciliation and an “orderly transition”, many attribute those statements to the president’s fear of being subjected to trial. of dismissal for what happened, which, if it turns out, could prevent him not only from running as a candidate in 2024, as he has hinted, but from holding any public office.

Statements such as that of the Republican Senator from Alaska, Lisa Murkowski, who called on Trump to resign and leave, reflect that this state of mind also permeates those who until that day closed ranks after the president.

Lack of consensus in the Republican party in the face of Trump’s impeachment

“I want him to resign. I want him out. He has caused quite a bit of damage,” Murkowski said in an interview with the Anchorage Daily News. “If the Republican Party has become nothing more than Trump’s party, I sincerely question if this is the party for me,” reflected the senator, who assured that Trump does not resign “because of his ego.”

For his part, Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a well-known critic of Trump, also assured that he would consider “definitely” the impeachment because the president “ignored his official oath.” However, it is unlikely that, within days of the end of his term, the Republicans will force him to resign or that he himself will even agree to do so.

Donald Trump at the meeting organized on the day of the certification of the results of the presidential elections, January 6, 2020 in Washington. © Jim Bourg, Reuters

Pence himself has been reluctant to invoke the 25th Amendment. Mitch McConnell, leader of the Republicans in the Senate, also sent a memorandum to his party’s senators, stating that the trial would not take place before the transition date – the January 20 – because the Senate does not meet until the 19th and a change of date would require the consensus of all senators.

Democrats contemplate the figure of a quick impeachment, which the House could vote on next week. Pelosi left all options open. “If the president does not leave office imminently and voluntarily, Congress will proceed with our action,” Pelosi said in the brief, referring to the possibility of a new impeachment against Trump.

Concern for Donald Trump’s final days in the White House

Although Trump assured that he will favor a “calm, orderly and smooth transition”, Nancy Pelosi does not seem to trust the president’s words and fears that Trump may attempt a last military action to mark his mark as president again before the end of his term.

“This morning I spoke with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, and we discussed the precautions available to prevent an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or having access to launch codes and the order of a nuclear strike, Pelosi explained in his memorandum.

President Donald Trump announced that he will not attend Joe Biden’s inauguration – the first time since 1869 that an outgoing US president will steer clear of the swearing-in of his successor. JIM BOURG AFP / File

“The situation of this out-of-control president could not be more dangerous and we must do everything possible to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy,” he added, referring to what he considers to be Trump’s emotional instability after being unable to admit defeat in the last November elections.

Twitter permanently deletes Trump’s account

Meanwhile, the controversy around the president’s social networks does not stop growing. If at first, after the events that occurred in the Capitol, Twitter decided to delete Trump’s latest tweets and block his account for a few hours, on Friday, January 8, the social network decided to close his personal account permanently, in a move that has controversy has arisen regarding the veto capacity of these companies.

“Following a careful review of recent tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context surrounding them, we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement to violence,” Twitter said in a statement posted on its official blog.

A photo illustration shows the suspended Twitter account of US President Donald Trump on a smartphone in the White House meeting room in Washington, US, on January 8, 2021. © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts

The outgoing president responded that Twitter “has gone further and further in prohibiting freedom of expression,” and accused them of having “coordinated with the Democrats and the radical left,” in an official statement from the White House. “They will not silence us!” He asserted.

With Reuters and EFE