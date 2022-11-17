With 82 years in tow, and the endorsement of being the first woman to hold the position as president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi announced that she will not continue to lead the Democrats in this chamber, but will continue to occupy a seat within the same organism. New York representative Hakeem Jeffries is emerging as Pelosi’s replacement in the next period of Republican majority.

One day after the Republican Party obtained a slight majority in the House of Representatives after four years, Nancy Pelosi announced that she will not seek re-election to lead the Democrats in Congress, a position she had held as majority leader until now. of this party in the US House of Representatives.

“With great confidence in our caucus (system for the election of delegates by the party), I will not seek re-election to the Democratic leadership in the next Congress. For me, the time has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I respect so much, and I am grateful that so many are ready and willing to take on this incredible responsibility,” said Nancy Pelosi during a speech at the House of Representatives.

Pelosi, 82 years old and the daughter of a representative to the House, became in 2007 the first woman to hold the position of speaker within the Lower House. Despite her announcement, the top House Democratic lawmaker in nearly 20 years, she made it clear that she will continue to serve in Congress to represent her constituents from the state of California.

“American democracy is majestic, but it is fragile. Many of us here have witnessed firsthand that fragility in a tragic way in this House. Therefore, democracy must be defended, from the forces that wish to harm it, forever,” Pelosi added.

Who could succeed Pelosi after her announcement?

After Nanci Pelosi’s statement, Steny Hoyer, representative for the fifth district of Maryland, announced that he will remain in Congress next year. She, however, will not seek the position of leader within the Democratic Party.

On the other hand, Hoyer offered his support to Hakeem Jeffries, legislator for the state of New York, to assume the position.

“I look forward to serving as a resource to him, the rest of our Democratic leadership team, and our entire caucus in any area that I can help as we move together to address the nation’s challenges,” Hoyer wrote in a statement.

Endorsing Jeffries, who currently chairs the House Democratic Caucus, would see him escalate several rungs to leadership positions within the Democratic Party. His promotion, if confirmed, will come just as Republicans take control of the House next January.

News in development…

With Reuters, AP, AFP and local media