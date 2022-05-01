The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi expressed the “unequivocal” solidarity of the United States with Ukraine on Sunday, one day after a surprise visit to kyiv, where she met with President Volodimir Zelensky..

The visit to kyiv allowed a better understanding of what “must be done” to help Ukraine, Pelosi assured this Sunday at a press conference in Rzeszow, in southeastern Poland, where the US Congress delegation she heads later traveled.

“The United States is a leader in strongly supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression,” Zelensky tweeted to accompany a video where he is seen receiving

Pelosi and the congressional delegation outside the presidency in kyiv.

It’s a statement, the US delegation said it made the visit to kyiv “to send an unequivocal and resounding message to the world” that “the United States stands with Ukraine.”

Zelensky celebrated the “very important signals” given by the United States and the president Joe Biden, who asked Congress on Thursday for an additional 33 billion dollars for Ukraine, of which 20 billion will go to weapons, almost seven times more than the amount of weapons and ammunition already supplied to that country since the Russian invasion began on February 24. We are already legislating the initiatives that President Biden has presented,” Pelosi said in Poland.

This visit occurred a week after the head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin traveled to kyiv.

Russian soldiers on the streets of Mariupol Photo: Alexander NEMENOV / AFP

In the Ukrainian port of Mariupol, in southeastern Ukraine, almost completely destroyed after weeks of siege, the first groups of civilians were able to be evacuated. The Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday that on Saturday, after “the establishment of a ceasefire and the opening of a humanitarian corridor, about 50 civilians – in two groups – were evacuated from “the residential buildings adjacent to the territory of Azovstal Metallurgical Factory”.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian military guarding the battered Azovstal steel plant, the last pocket of resistance in the Russian-controlled city, reported that 20 civilians, including children, had been evacuated, possibly to the city of Zaporizhia, some 225 km to the northwest. .

Living conditions in the network of tunnels under the steel plant, where hundreds of civilians are believed to be staying alongside Ukrainian fighters, were described as brutal.

So far previous evacuation efforts have failed. “My thoughts are with the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, the city of Mary, bombed and destroyed in a barbaric way. I reiterate my request that safe humanitarian corridors be opened,” the pope declared during the Angelus prayer in St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican. .

Satellite images from the US firm Maxar, taken on Friday, show the devastation of Mariupol, with almost all of Azovstal destroyed. The total conquest of Mariupol would allow Moscow to unite the conquered territories in the south, in particular the Crimean peninsula annexed in 2014, with the pro-Russian breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk in the east..

Azovstal Steelworks, site of concentration of more than a thousand Ukrainian civilians and soldiers. Photo: EFE/EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK

Precisely on this eastern flank, the Russian army, numerically superior to its Ukrainian adversary and better equipped with artillery, is seeking control, from the north and south, to complete its domination over Donbas.

Zelensky warned on Saturday that the Russians “have built up reinforcements in the Kharkov region, trying to increase pressure in Donbas.” It is the “second phase” of what Russia calls a “special military operation” launched on February 24 by Russian President Vladimir Putin, following the withdrawal of Russian forces from northern Ukraine and the kyiv region.

A senior Ukrainian military official said he had talks with US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley about the “difficult situation in the east,” particularly “in the Izium and Sieverodonetsk areas, where the enemy concentrated its maximum efforts.”

Kharkov suffered numerous artillery shelling on Saturday. But Ukrainian forces have also recaptured territories in recent days., especially around the city of Kharkiv. One of the areas recaptured from Russian control was the village of Ruska Lozova, which evacuees say was occupied for two months. “We stayed in the cellars without food for two months, we ate what we had,” a 40-year-old inhabitant told AFP.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov maintains that the military operation is proceeding as planned by Russia and warned Western countries to stop sending military aid to Ukraine.

Western support is an important issue, with the United States in the lead. “Additional US support is on the way,” underlined US lawmakers who visited kyiv, assuring that they “will turn President Biden’s strong funding demand into a legislative package.”

French President Emmanuel Macron also announced on Saturday that his country will “intensify” military and humanitarian support. “The UK will continue to provide military and humanitarian aid to give Ukrainians the equipment they need to defend themselves. I am more determined than ever to strengthen Ukraine and make sure Putin fails,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted.

For their part, Sweden and Denmark reported that a Russian reconnaissance plane briefly violated their airspace. After that, the Danish government summoned the Russian ambassador to Copenhagen. Thousands of people have died and millions have been forced to flee their homes since Russia invaded Ukraine, a former Soviet republic currently seeking to strengthen its alliance with Western countries.

AFP