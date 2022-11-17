Home page politics

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, speaks at the US Capitol. © Carolyn Kaster/AP/dpa

Most recently, Nancy Pelosi was in the headlines for the brutal attack on her husband. Now the Democrat from California is resigning from her leading office. She is considered a key liberal figure.

Washington – The chair of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, will no longer lead her party in the House of Representatives. The 82-year-old Democrat announced this at the beginning of a parliamentary session on Thursday in Washington. “For me, it’s time for a new generation to lead the Democratic Group, which I respect so much,” she said.

The US Democrats lost their majority in the House of Representatives in the midterm elections. You must now appoint a new faction leader. Pelosi will remain MP.

As chairman of the House of Representatives, Pelosi was previously number three in the state ranking after the US president and his vice president. The Democrat from California is considered a key liberal figure in American politics. In 2007, she became the first woman in the country to hold the position of Chair of the Chamber for the first time.

A brutal attack on her husband Paul Pelosis recently overshadowed the US election campaign. A few days before the so-called midterms, an attacker broke into the couple’s home in San Francisco. The attack was aimed at Pelosi herself, who was not at home at the time. dpa