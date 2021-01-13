The president of the United States Lower House, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, said on Wednesday that Donald Trump “must go” since he is “a clear and present danger” for the country, in the debate prior to the vote of a new trial. politician against the president, accused of “incitement to insurrection.”

“We know that the president of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion against our common country. He must go. He is a clear and present danger to the nation we all love,” Pelosi said shortly before the vote, which is expected to pass the Impeachment thanks to the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives

“Since the November presidential election, an election lost by the president, (Trump) has repeatedly lied about the outcome” seeking to cast doubt on the electoral process, Pelosi added. He also “unconstitutionally sought to influence state officials” to overturn Joe Biden’s victory, he said.

The United States lives a few moments of unprecedented political tension recent events after the violent assault on the Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters and less than a week before the formal handover ceremony, scheduled for January 20, in which Democrat Biden will assume the Presidency.

The four-page impeachment resolution, presented this Monday, is based on the incendiary rhetoric of the president and in the falsehoods he spread about Biden’s victory in the presidential election, including a demonstration at the White House on the same day as the attack on the Capitol on January 6, to build a case for serious crimes and misdemeanors as required by the Constitution.

The National Guard prepares, this Wednesday, inside the Capitol, to reinforce security inside and outside the building, before the inauguration of Joe Biden on Wednesday, January 20. AP photo

Facing his possible place in history, Trump warned lawmakers to back off and hinted that it was the impeachment attempt, and not his actions around the bloody unrest, that was dividing the country.

“Continuing down this path, I believe it causes tremendous danger to our country and causes tremendous anger,” Trump said Tuesday, in his first statements to the press since the violent events last week.

Republicans against Trump

At least five Republican legislators, including third in the party’s hierarchy in the House of Representatives, Liz Cheney of Wyoming, were not swayed by the president’s logic and announced that they would vote in favor of impeachment, dividing the Republican leadership and the party itself.

“The President of the United States summoned this mob, gathered the crowd and lit the flame of this attack,” Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, said in a statement. “There has never been a greater betrayal by a president of the United States in his charge and his oath to the Constitution.”

Upper House Republican Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is said to be angry at Trump and it is unclear how the process would play out in the Senate. In the House of Representatives, the leader of the formation, Kevin McCarthy, of California and a prominent Trump ally, tried to propose a lighter censorship, but that option failed.

Source: EFE and AP

CB