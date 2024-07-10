Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 84, said in a television interview on Wednesday that US President Joe Biden must decide quickly whether he wants to run for re-election. When the presenter pointed out that Biden had already made it clear that he had made that decision, Pelosi did not respond directly. Her answer leaves in the air the question of whether she was making a mistake or if she was suggesting that the president should reconsider the question. In any case, Pelosi has praised Biden in a closed manner, adding that it is up to him to make the decision and has assured that she will support whatever he decides.

The interview given to MSNBC has been strange because it seemed that Pelosi had not been aware of the latest interventions of the president, 81 years old, who had “completely” ruled out resigning from the candidacy. At the same time, the intensely complimentary tone towards Biden that she was using did not fit well with the hypothesis that she was trying to question his decision.

The presenter first asked him about the doubts expressed by some members of his party. “That is one version of the story. What I do want to say is that yesterday [el martes] “I had the honour of being present at the President’s speech at NATO last night. It was absolutely spectacular. He was greeted again and again with standing ovations for what he had to say and for the force with which he said it,” he began his response.

“So it was a very well-received, energetic presentation by the president. Politics is politics. People have their interests in terms of their own region and the rest, and that’s why we are the Democratic Party, a party that, let’s say, is not a lock-and-bolt party. But this president has been a great president. And I can tell you that firsthand as someone who orchestrated many of the pieces of legislation that the president is proud of,” he continued.

“Time is short”

The presenter then asked her if Biden has her support to run for re-election. “To the extent that the president… It is up to the president to decide whether he is going to run. We all encourage him to make that decision. Because time is of the essence. I think he has the overwhelming support of the parliamentary group, it is not for me to say, I am not the leader of the group. But he is loved, he is respected and the people want him to make that decision,” Pelosi said.

Knowing what’s happening outside means understanding what’s going to happen inside, so don’t miss anything. KEEP READING

At that point, the MSNBC journalist pointed out that Biden had said that he had already made that decision and had firmly stated that he would run. “Do you want him to run?” he asked. “I want him to do whatever he decides to do. And whatever he decides, I think it is really important, and I hope it is, that everyone comes together. Let him deal with this NATO summit. It is a very important thing. More than 30 heads of state [y de Gobierno] “They’re here. He’s the host. And that means not just hosting, but orchestrating the debate and setting the agenda. And he’s doing that magnificently. I’ve told everyone that whatever they’re thinking, they should tell someone privately, but they don’t have to put it on the table until we see how we do this week. But I’m very proud of the president,” she said, without giving a direct answer and without clarifying whether she was referring to the president having to reconsider his decision.

Pelosi put her finger on the sore spot last week by saying voters could legitimately ask whether Biden’s disastrous June 27 debate performance against Donald Trump was a case of an episode or a condition, a word also used to refer to an illness. The president and his team have since tried to reduce the problem to “a bad night” when he was tired, had a sore throat and a cold. But a small group of House Democrats have questioned whether Biden is the right candidate to beat Donald Trump in November.

The president, however, has challenged critics to confront him. “The question of how to move forward has been well and truly under discussion for over a week. And it is time for it to end,” he said in a letter to lawmakers on Monday. “We have one job. And that is to defeat Donald Trump,” he added, after assuring that he is “firmly committed” to his plan to run for reelection. For now, it has not been enough to end the debate. Interventions like Pelosi’s do not help him, but the division continues within the party. On Tuesday, a congressman was asked after a meeting of the parliamentary group if they were all on the same page and he replied: “We are not even in the same book.”

Biden has presented the NATO summit as an opportunity to show his worth and ability. He began this Tuesday with an energetic speech in which he barely made any mistakes (although in one passage he began to read some instructions from the teleprompter The biggest challenge the president has set himself is a press conference he will give this Thursday, although considering it a success to be able to give a press conference without any slip-ups gives an idea of ​​how low the bar has been set in terms of demand since the debate.

Last Friday’s television interview failed to counter the debate’s negative image. To make matters worse, the interviewer, George Stephanopoulos, a former Democratic strategist turned star interviewer for ABC News, was recorded this week saying that he did not believe the president was fit to serve another four-year term.