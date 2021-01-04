The new United States Congress takes office this Sunday and is preparing to vote again for Nancy Pelosi as president of the House of Representatives and, therefore, as the third authority in the country. She is the only woman in history who has held that position and has done it twice (between 2007 and 2011 and from 2019 until now). Outside of the future vice president, Kamala Harris, there has never been an elected politician as powerful as this 80-year-old woman. She has, in principle, enough votes to be confirmed in office, although she cannot afford many desertions or has a margin of error. Fairytale villain for the Republicans and epitome of establishment for the Democrats further to the left, no one in the party has dared to challenge him for the mallet.

Thirty-year-old congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, icon of the new sap of the Capitol, says that Pelosi should leave and make way for other people, but that those people simply do not exist yet, and we must not risk it. “What worries me, and I admit it’s a failure, is that we don’t have a plan. If we leave that void, there are many evil forces that can fill it with something worse, “he commented a couple of weeks ago, in an interview with the digital magazine The Intercept. “There must be a transfer of power,” he said, but party leaders, in his view, have spent many years “without really preparing a new generation of leaders.”

The median age on Capitol Hill has dropped in recent years, but the first Democratic swords to join Pelosi in the House are Steny Hoyer, 81, as House Majority Leader, and Jim Clyburn, 80, the influential South Carolina politician who serves as whip (whip), that is, the person in charge of ensuring the discipline of the party. The leader of the Democrats in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, is 70 years old and that of the Republicans, Mitch McConnell, 78. The same, on the other hand, that the president-elect, Joe Biden.

If this Sunday is confirmed, the speaker faces a complicated legislature. Democrats have retained control of the House of Representatives, but with the weakest majority in decades, and with internal pressure from the party’s most progressive legislators, who demand to vote on laws on universal health or the difficult climate crisis. consensus. “The Chamber is extraordinarily complex and I am not prepared”, admitted Ocasio-Cortez in the aforementioned interview, ruling out the possibility of aspiring to that position in the short term. “It can’t be me, I know I couldn’t do that job,” he added.

The relationship between Pelosi and Ocasio-Cortez, both icons of female political power in the United States, has passed through valleys and peaks, also some swells, and reflects the ideological and generational pulse of a diverse but united Democratic family against Donald Trump, and with succession problems.

Nancy Pelosi jumped into the electoral arena in the 1980s, but had sucked into politics since birth. She was the daughter of Thomas D’Alesandro, a congressman and mayor of Baltimore who also ran for governor. She launched her public career from California, where she moved when she married financier Paul Pelosi, and came to chair the Democratic Party of this great liberal stronghold. With nearly four decades of experience in the Washington jungle, even his detractors admit his ability to measure time and enforce laws.

Ocasio-Cortez was a revolution. In the summer of 2018, a 28-year-old New Yorker who worked as a waitress just a few months earlier, snatched the Bronx-Queens borough primaries from a Democratic Party saint, Joseph Crowley, who had been in office for nine years and was multiplying his ten financial resources and, in November, he won the election. She became the youngest congresswoman to reach Congress and a true rock star in politics: electrifying in parliamentary sessions, brilliant on social media, and a champion of socialism in a country that associates the term with communism.

Authority and drive

With Ocasio-Cortez and her “squad,” the nickname for the four progressive young women who debuted on Capitol Hill two years ago, Pelosi has had her ups and downs. Rivers of ink ran, for example, when the veteran despised the real power of that batch and reduced it to a Twitter phenomenon. Ultimately, however, they have maintained party discipline these two explosive years, with impeachment included. The image of the Speaker of the House tearing with contempt the papers of Trump’s intervention in the State of the Union address, last February, was recorded in history as a symbol of the political hostility of this time. As an example of authority, there remains the gesture with which he silenced the Democrats who wanted to applaud and hold the vote to launch the impeachment against the president, a grave and solemn moment. And there is no discussion about the ability he has shown to drive Trump out of his boxes.

In the 2019 vote, Pelosi suffered 15 defections from Democrats. Of those, four have lost their seats. The pandemic effect adds uncertainty and, as Virginia Congressman Gerry Connolly told CNN, she “is very aware of the weak majority and if she knows something to do, it is to count votes.” “There is going to be an effort to convince them that we cannot afford uncertainty about the presidency of the House,” added Connelly. There is friendly fire against Pelosi. His home in San Francisco was attacked early Saturday morning. Phrases such as “Cancel the rent” – in reference to a moratorium on rent due to the crisis – or “We want it all” appeared painted black on his garage door. On the ground, they left the head of a pig.

Generational and ideological tension – between the more centrist and leftist flanks of the party – has also trapped Joe Biden or Barack Obama. Shortly after the elections, regarding the defeats suffered in the House of Representatives, Obama stepped on calluses by questioning “fast” slogans such as “Cut funds to the police”, a slogan defended by leftist sectors in the midst of protests against racism and police brutality. “The moment you say that, you lose a lot of audience, which makes it much less likely that you will get the changes you want,” he said in an interview, adding: “The key question you have to decide is: ‘Do you want to get that something is done or do you prefer to feel good with people who already agree with you? She was criticized by Missouri congresswoman Ilhan Omar, a Muslim of Somali origin and a member of that progressive “squad,” and Cori Bush, a newly elected Missouri congresswoman, among others. “It is not a slogan, it is a mandate to keep our people alive. With all due respect, Mr. President, let’s talk about how we are losing our people, ”Bush said.

Even so, in this controversial intervention, Obama also demanded attention and space for the new generations and regretted, for example, that the Democratic convention this summer, when Biden and Harris were crowned as candidates, left so little prominence to such a figure influential like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Subscribe here to newsletter about elections in the United States