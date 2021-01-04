Democrat Nancy Pelosi for the fourth time headed the House of Representatives of the 117th US Congress, which began its work on January 3. The meeting is broadcast on website the legislature.

Pelosi, 80, won the support of a majority of Congressmen due to the lack of serious opposition, defeating 55-year-old Republican Kevin McCarthy. In the lower house of Congress, she has led the Democrats since 2003. She was a speaker in 2007-2011 and then since 2019.

As a result of the November 2020 elections, the Democrats lost part of their mandates, but retained their majority in the House of Representatives.

On New Year’s Eve, vandals painted Nancy Pelosi’s house in San Francisco with graffiti, doused with fake blood and threw a pig’s head under her door. Her garage door was written “$ 2,000 (crossed out),” “Cancel the lease,” and “We want everything.”

The new composition of the US Congress, elected in November, began work on Sunday, January 3. The House of Representatives held its first session, and the Senate also gathered for the session, control over which has not yet been determined. The general session of the Congress will take place on January 6. It must approve the candidacy of President-elect Joe Biden.