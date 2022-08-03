“Today our delegation is in Taiwan to make it clear that we will not abandon our commitment to Taiwan and that we are proud of our lasting friendship.” Thus Nancy Pelosi, alongside her the president of the island, Tsai Ing-wen, after the anger of Beijing for the visit of the speaker of the US House of Representatives on the island considered by China to be a “rebel province” to “reunify” .

“Now, more than ever, America’s solidarity with Taiwan is crucial. And that’s the message we bring today,” he added.

“Collusion with foreign forces will lead to disaster,” commented China, which has announced military exercises in the area.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticizes Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, in his view Washington’s attempt to “irritate” China. “I can’t say what their motivation was, but there is no doubt that she reflects the same policy we are talking about with respect to the Ukrainian situation,” he said.