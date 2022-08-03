The president of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, has decorated this Wednesday morning the president of the House of Representatives of the United States, Nancy Pelosi, for her contributions to the island. The two leaders have met at the Presidential Office in Taipei, where they have had a lengthy conversation on safeguarding freedoms, democracy and human rights. Despite continued warnings issued by China, Pelosi landed Tuesday night in Taiwan, which has caused tensions to rise in the Strait of Formosa.

The Asian giant considers the self-governing island an inalienable part of its territory and does not conceive of foreign politicians visiting it, as it interprets it as support for independence. The 82-year-old Democrat is the Number Three of the US Government, behind the president, Joe Biden, and the vice president, Kamala Harris. His trip is the first in 25 years by such a high-level politician.

“Today the world decides between democracy and autocracy,” Pelosi told the media. “The determination of the United States to preserve democracy here in Taiwan and around the world remains unchanged,” he added. According to the legislator, known for her strong opposition to the Communist Party of China, her visit, in addition to bringing “great opportunities for cooperation”, has three objectives: “One is security; security for our peoples and for the world. Another is economic, because we must expand the greatest possible prosperity. The third is governance.”

“It is my great and humble privilege to accept on behalf of Congress [de EE UU] the Order of the Auspicious Cloud with Grand Special Cord: a symbol of the strong and lasting friendship of the United States with Taiwan”, Pelosi wrote on her official Twitter account this morning upon receiving the highest decoration awarded by the Taiwanese Government.

Tsai Ing-wen emphasized that Pelosi is “a true friend of Taiwan” and thanked the US congressional delegation for working to improve relations between the island and the United States. “Taiwan is committed to maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. We will make Taiwan a key stabilizing force for regional security, ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific as well as stable development of global trade and supply chains”, she has emphasized.

“We will firmly defend our nation’s sovereignty and continue to uphold the defense line of democracy at the same time,” Tsai said. The Taiwanese president has recalled that during the last two decades Pelosi has maintained a great interest in learning about Taiwan’s democratic advances and has shown that she supports her inclusion at the international level. The leader of Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party added that she is “very impressed” by Pelosi’s long record of defending human rights and democracy.

China’s response since Pelosi set foot on the island has been forceful. The Foreign and Defense Ministries have condemned the visit, which they consider “seriously undermines” China’s sovereignty and Sino-American ties.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday morning that Pelosi’s visit “seriously violates the One China principle” and “China’s sovereignty.” The country’s diplomatic leader considers that the trip demonstrates once again that the United States “is the greatest destroyer of regional peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.” “Faced with the national mission of reunifying the country, the Chinese people are firm in not believing in evil and not fearing ghosts; the will not to be intimidated or broken; the determination to be united; and the ability to resolutely uphold national sovereignty and dignity,” Wang said.

Immediately after Pelosi’s arrival, Beijing announced new military maneuvers in the Formosa Strait, including missile tests, and has left the airspace of Fujian province (the closest to Taiwan from the mainland) open. exclusively for Army use.

Pelosi is scheduled to speak with several activists this afternoon, including Wuer Kaixi, a Chinese dissident and leader of the 1989 Tiananmen student protests, and Lee Ming-che, a Taiwanese pro-democracy activist arrested on the Chinese mainland in 2017 and jailed for subversion. . He will also see Lam Wing-kee, former owner of Hong Kong’s Causeway Bookstore, known for selling political-related publications. The 66-year-old bookseller fled the former British colony for Taiwan in the wake of the 2019 demonstrations. In addition, it is rumored that the American politician could meet with Mark Liu, director of TSMC, the world’s leading semiconductor company.

