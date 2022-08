How did you feel about this matter?

– Episode of the 15 Minutes podcast analyzes the repercussion of Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan and the intensification of tension between China and the United States

*) The visit of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan, continues to yield.

The episode heightened tensions between the world’s two largest economies. This relationship, by the way, was already deteriorated by trade issues, by China’s refusal to condemn Russia for the invasion of Ukraine and, of course, by the very situation of Taiwan.

Relationship between China and Taiwan

In addition to geopolitical issues, there are commercial aspects involved. For example, China blocked Taiwanese citrus fruit and fish imports in retaliation for Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island.

However, the Chinese avoided interrupting the import of technology and manufacturing, highlights of Taiwanese production. Taiwanese-made processor chips are needed by Chinese factories that assemble smartphones and other electronics.

This episode of 15 Minutes podcast analyzes the repercussion of Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan and the intensification of tension between China and the United States. The guest is the Luis Kawaguti, journalist specializing in the areas of Defense, Security and International Politicscolumnist for Jogos de Guerra, for Gazeta do Povo.

***

The 15 Minutes podcast is a space for discussion of important issues, always with analysis and the participation of the team of journalists from Gazeta do Povo. From Monday to Friday, in a light and dynamic way, with the duration that fits in the rush of your day. Presentation is by journalist Márcio Miranda.

***

Datasheet: ’15 minutes’, Gazeta do Povo news podcast #Presentation and script: Marcio Miranda; content direction: Rodrigo Fernandes; production team: Maria Eduarda Scroccaro mounting: Leonardo Bechtloff; distribution strategy: Marcus Ayres.