Fox News: Nancy Pelosi had to ask congressmen to applaud her

Former speaker of the US House of Representatives, Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi specifically asked the parliamentarians to applaud her after her speech. It is reported by Fox News.

During a hearing on Nancy Pelosi’s proposed inflation reduction bill, she noted the importance of the proposed measures to combat climate change. Responding to Republican criticism, she said it was a “moral issue”, calling the planet “God’s creation”. “We have a moral responsibility (…) for future generations,” the congresswoman said.

However, there was no response to her words. After a short pause, she said that now “we could applaud.” After the incident, she asked for applause two more times during the meeting.

It’s not the first time Nancy Pelosi has done this. When US President Joe Biden signed into law last year, she asked the audience to applaud.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called on the US Congress to immediately allocate funds to help Ukraine. According to the head of the department, the US Congress should immediately approve the request of US President Joe Biden and allocate $24 billion for additional assistance to Ukraine.