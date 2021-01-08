The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has spoken with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff about preventing President Donald Trump from initiating military action or a nuclear attack.
Pelosi said in a statement to her colleagues that she spoke with General Mark Milley “to discuss the precautions available to prevent an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike.”
