Image in which you see a group of men dressed in combat uniforms prepared to storm Congress. Robyn Stevens Brody / AP

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, called on Friday for the creation of a commission of inquiry similar to that of 9/11 to expose the security breaches and possible responsibilities for the assault on the Capitol of the week last, which left five dead and more than 100 arrested. The head of the lower house also commissioned a retired general to audit the security of the building. Meanwhile, the FBI is investigating the possible involvement of some thirty active or retired military personnel and police officers. And 37 other people for the death of a policeman in the attack.

“We lost our innocence on the 6th,” declared an emotional Pelosi during a press conference in which she called for an investigation similar to that of the attacks on September 11, 2001. “Our Constitution asks us to defend the nation from foreign enemies and domestic ”. The Democrat emphasized the need to clarify what happened, to seek the truth, which is why she also appointed General Russel Honoré, now retired, to lead an audit of the security of the Capitol after the attack on the building by supporters of President Donald Trump.

“To protect our democracy we must now subject the security of the Capitol to scrupulous scrutiny,” he stressed. Honoré was responsible for the military operations during Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Asked about the alleged involvement of members of Congress in the insurrection, as some US media have published, Pelosi insisted that it be investigated until the end to find out “the truth.” and the scope of the assault during the day in which Congress had to ratify the victory of Democrat Joe Biden.

In addition to the protesters involved, the FBI is investigating the alleged involvement of 21 active or retired members of the Army and police officers already identified in the assault, according to the Associated Press (AP) agency. Another dozen people with military training are also under investigation. The names have not been released. In several photos of the day, people are seen in line at the entrance of Congress with military helmets and bulletproof vests, in a standard formation similar to that of combat teams, the agency says. Experts on national terrorism have warned for years of the efforts of far-right militias and white supremacist groups to radicalize and recruit young people with military or police education and training. What happened on the 6th makes the worst fears of these experts come true.

Hit with a fire extinguisher

“The Islamic State and Al Qaeda would drool over having in their ranks people with the experience and training of a US military,” Michael German, a former FBI agent, told the AP. “Foreign terrorist groups do not have among their members people who carry a badge,” he added.

One of those investigated for the assault is a retired Air Force lieutenant and decorated Texas war veteran who was arrested after being photographed in the Senate wearing a military helmet and assault uniform. In his hand, Larry Rendall Brock wore elastic bands that serve to tie people up, which fuels the thesis that there were assailants who intended to take hostages or even kill congressmen.

The FBI is also investigating 37 people in connection with the death of Brian Sicknick, the Capitol police officer who died from injuries caused by the Capitol robbers. Sicknick was hit with a fire extinguisher as he tried to prevent the mob of Trump supporters from advancing through the hallways and halls of the building. Fourteen Capitol Police officers were injured in the riots. Two have been arrested, one for being photographed with the assailants and another for wearing one of Trump’s famous caps with the slogan MAGA (Make America Great Again; Let’s make America great again).