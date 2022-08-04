Thursday, August 4, 2022
Nancy Pelosi arrives in Japan, her last stop on her Asia tour

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 4, 2022
in World
Nancy Pelosi in Japan

Nancy Pelosi is received by a delegation in Japan.

Photo:

Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP

Nancy Pelosi is received by a delegation in Japan.

The legislator landed at the Yokota air base, outside Tokyo.

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosiarrived in Japan on Thursday, the last leg of his Asian tour that included a controversial visit to Taiwan which sparked outrage in China.

(Read here: China fires numerous ballistic missiles and projectiles at Taiwan)

journalists from the AFP saw the plane in which Pelosi was traveling land at Yokota air base, outside Tokyo, from South Korea.

Nancy Pelosi

Pelosi leaves Taiwan, a visit that sparked criticism from China.

Beijing, which considers the autonomous island as part of its territory, began military exercises of an unprecedented scale to protest against Pelosi’s visit to Taipei.

According to Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, Chinese ballistic missiles would have fallen this Thursday in Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) for the first time.

Since the announcement of Chinese military exercises, Japan, a close ally of the United States, has expressed “concern.”

Pelosi, 82, is scheduled to meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday, according to state television NHK.

More news

– Taiwan: three keys to understanding its strategic and economic importance
– ‘Those who offend China must be punished,’ says Foreign Minister Wang Yi
– The military exercises that China prepares after Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

