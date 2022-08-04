Nancy Pelosi arrives in Japan, her last stop on her Asia tour

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosiarrived in Japan on Thursday, the last leg of his Asian tour that included a controversial visit to Taiwan which sparked outrage in China.

journalists from the AFP saw the plane in which Pelosi was traveling land at Yokota air base, outside Tokyo, from South Korea.

Pelosi leaves Taiwan, a visit that sparked criticism from China.

Beijing, which considers the autonomous island as part of its territory, began military exercises of an unprecedented scale to protest against Pelosi’s visit to Taipei.

According to Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, Chinese ballistic missiles would have fallen this Thursday in Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) for the first time.

Since the announcement of Chinese military exercises, Japan, a close ally of the United States, has expressed “concern.”

Pelosi, 82, is scheduled to meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday, according to state television NHK.

