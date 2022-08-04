Nancy Pelosi arrives in Japan, her last stop on her Asia tour

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Nancy Pelosi is received by a delegation in Japan.
Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP
Nancy Pelosi is received by a delegation in Japan.
The legislator landed at the Yokota air base, outside Tokyo.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
August 04, 2022, 10:00 AM
The Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosiarrived in Japan on Thursday, the last leg of his Asian tour that included a controversial visit to Taiwan which sparked outrage in China.
(Read here: China fires numerous ballistic missiles and projectiles at Taiwan)
journalists from the AFP saw the plane in which Pelosi was traveling land at Yokota air base, outside Tokyo, from South Korea.
(See also: Nancy Pelosi’s husband pleads not guilty to drunk driving)
Beijing, which considers the autonomous island as part of its territory, began military exercises of an unprecedented scale to protest against Pelosi’s visit to Taipei.
According to Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, Chinese ballistic missiles would have fallen this Thursday in Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) for the first time.
Since the announcement of Chinese military exercises, Japan, a close ally of the United States, has expressed “concern.”
Pelosi, 82, is scheduled to meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday, according to state television NHK.
More news
– Taiwan: three keys to understanding its strategic and economic importance
– ‘Those who offend China must be punished,’ says Foreign Minister Wang Yi
– The military exercises that China prepares after Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan
August 04, 2022, 10:00 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Nancy #Pelosi #arrives #Japan #stop #Asia #tour
Leave a Reply